Environment

Op-Ed:The Science is Clear, Catastrophic Wildfire Requires Forest Management

 3 days ago

Last year was a historically destructive wildfire season. While we haven’t yet seen the end of 2021, nationally 64 large fires have burned over 3 million acres. The economic damage caused by wildfire in 2020 is estimated at $150 billion. The loss of communities, loss of life, impacts on health, and untold environmental damage to our watersheds—not to mention the pumping of climate-changing carbon into the atmosphere—are devastating. This continuing disaster needs to be addressed like the catastrophe it is.

Payson Roundup

Congressman blasts forest management failures

Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s alarmed and outraged by the collapse of the Four Forest Restoration Initiative process — and determined to find more federal money to finally thin millions of acres of overgrown forests in northern Arizona. A massive infrastructure bill stuck in Congress may provide the best hope of finding...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Miami Herald

Impact of forest thinning on wildfires creates divisions

Firefighters and numerous studies credit intensive forest thinning projects with helping save communities like those recently threatened near Lake Tahoe in California and Nevada, but dissent from some environmental advocacy groups is roiling the scientific community. States in the U.S. West and the federal government each year thin thousands of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
State
California State
State
Washington State
newfoodmagazine.com

Wine science: Determining the chemical effects of wildfires

Wildfires can be catastrophic for any crop, but the damage done to grapes might not reveal itself until it’s too late. Richard Jack and Dr Rob O’Brien explain how labs are helping vineyards ward off the effects of wildfires. From the use of technologies such as mechanical harvesting and optical...
SCIENCE
asheville.com

Foresters Urge Caution During Fall Wildfire Season

As we head into fall wildfire season in North Carolina, the N.C. Forest Service and the USDA Forest Service urge visitors and North Carolinians to be cautious with campfires and when burning yard debris. In North Carolina, the fall wildfire season typically lasts from mid-October until mid-December, the time of...
ENVIRONMENT
Taos News

Forest Services continues wildfire prep campaign

Even though New Mexico has now entered its cool, wet season, the Forest Service is continuing its "Wildfire Preparedness is Year-Round" campaign with a new message: "Don't Be Afraid, Take Preventive Action." "Fire-adapted forests across New Mexico historically experienced low-severity wildfire in a way that protected them from widespread mortality...
POLITICS
AFP

California's Alisal Fire burns more than 13,000 acres

California firefighters scrambled overnight Wednesday to battle a fast-moving blaze that has scorched more than 13,400 acres and prompted evacuation orders since it started Monday, according to local authorities. Burning in a dry, scrub-filled canyon about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Santa Barbara, the Alisal Fire is just five percent contained, according to the US Forest Service. More than 765 firefighters have been assigned to the blaze, the latest in what has already been a devastating wildfire season. "The main constraint has been heavy winds that have limited safe access to suppress the fire and limited the use of aircraft to engage and support fire suppression," an incident report said.
travelawaits.com

Wildfire Burns Nearly 70% Of California National Park

Located in northern California, Lassen Volcanic National Park is one of the most popular in the state, attracting half a million visitors annually. While lesser-known than other popular parks such as Yosemite, this 100,000-plus acre park is one of our travel experts’ favorites. Located 130 miles north of Sacramento at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tullahoma News

Wildfire season prompts burn permit requirement

The state will require a debris burn permit for leaf and brush piles from Oct. 15 until May 15. In the city of Tullahoma, the fire department monitors atmospheric conditions and determines on a daily basis whether leaf burning in the city limits is permissible. If you see a form displayed on the city’s webpage under the heading “burn permits” in the fire department section, burning is allowed for the day and you may fill out the form to obtain a burn permit. If you do not see a form displayed on the page, burning is not allowed for the day.
TULLAHOMA, TN
baynature.org

Public Lands Have Become a Refuge for People Priced Out of Housing in the West. Local Tensions are Increasing. What Now?

Kunisha Fernandez, her husband Steven Fitch, and their four children had spent five years in Las Vegas when, last spring, Fernandez saw a YouTube video of a family camping full-time: “A day in our life! Family living in a tent.” Fernandez found it captivating—four girls and their dad walking on the beach; dinner cooked on a campfire overlooking the ocean; life under starry skies.
REAL ESTATE
Shropshire Star

Wildfire rages in coastal mountains of California

The fire covers more than 24 square miles in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara. A wildfire raging through coastal mountains in California is threatening ranches and rural homes as the fire-scarred US state faces a new round of dry winds that raise the risk of infernos. The...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS LA

Santa Susana Field Laboratory’s Last Building In Simi Valley Demolished

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — The last Cold War-era building has finally come down in Simi Valley. The U.S. Department of Energy says it has completed the safe demolition of the last of its Energy Technology Engineering Center, which had been part of cleanup activities at the Santa Susana Field Laboratory. The last building to be demolished was the Sodium Pump Test Facility, a nine-story industrial building used for testing large pumps for liquid sodium, officials said. The building, which went down on Oct. 1, was built in 1972 and had a red-and-white crane structure on its roof that could be seen from...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
SFGate

'2 inches and still coming down': Snow bursts pummel the Tahoe Basin

A heavy snow shower pounded Lake Tahoe's South Shore on Monday morning, delivering several inches of snow and hindering traffic on Highway 50. National Weather Service forecaster Eric Kurth said the snowfall was focused on an area over Highway 50 between Meyers and Twin Bridges, and he described the weather activity as a "snow burst."
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Herald

Major highway still closed by wind-whipped wildfire

SOLVANG, Calif. -- A major Southern California highway remained closed Wednesday and evacuation orders were in place from a growing blaze driven by intense winds that raised the risk of wildfires in much of the state. More than 200 firefighters battled the Alisal Fire, which covered 21 square miles (54...
ENVIRONMENT

