Op-Ed:The Science is Clear, Catastrophic Wildfire Requires Forest Management

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — The last Cold War-era building has finally come down in Simi Valley. The U.S. Department of Energy says it has completed the safe demolition of the last of its Energy Technology Engineering Center, which had been part of cleanup activities at the Santa Susana Field Laboratory. The last building to be demolished was the Sodium Pump Test Facility, a nine-story industrial building used for testing large pumps for liquid sodium, officials said. The building, which went down on Oct. 1, was built in 1972 and had a red-and-white crane structure on its roof that could be seen from...

SIMI VALLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO