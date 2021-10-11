CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hastings, NE

Joyce A. Nelson

By Darran Fowler
Hastings Tribune
 4 days ago

Hastings, Nebraska resident Joyce A. Nelson, 68, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 14, at Evangelical Free Church of Hastings with Pastor Dale Phillips officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to YWCA – Summer Art Program. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

www.hastingstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hastings, NE
Obituaries
City
Hastings, NE
State
Nebraska State
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Phillips

Comments / 0

Community Policy