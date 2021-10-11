Hastings, Nebraska resident Joyce A. Nelson, 68, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 14, at Evangelical Free Church of Hastings with Pastor Dale Phillips officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to YWCA – Summer Art Program. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.