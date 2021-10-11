'Ties of Time' now on display in the BRTC Cabinet of Curiosities

The Black River Technical College student-led mini-museum, Cabinet of Curiosities, on the Paragould campus, recently opened its latest exhibit called “Ties of Time.”. Dr. Dianna Fraley’s U.S. since 1876 and World Civilizations since 1660 classes participated in creating and curating the exhibit. Students researched men’s neckwear from the turn of the 20th century to modern times. The exhibit has examples of ties from each decade from the 1940s to the 2010s, including regular neck ties, bow ties, bolo ties, and string ties.