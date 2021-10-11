CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paragould, AR

'Ties of Time' now on display in the BRTC Cabinet of Curiosities

By Special to The Daily Press
Paragould Daily Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Black River Technical College student-led mini-museum, Cabinet of Curiosities, on the Paragould campus, recently opened its latest exhibit called “Ties of Time.”. Dr. Dianna Fraley’s U.S. since 1876 and World Civilizations since 1660 classes participated in creating and curating the exhibit. Students researched men’s neckwear from the turn of the 20th century to modern times. The exhibit has examples of ties from each decade from the 1940s to the 2010s, including regular neck ties, bow ties, bolo ties, and string ties.

www.paragoulddailypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Former Boeing pilot involved in Max testing indicted

DALLAS (AP) — A former Boeing pilot was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of deceiving safety regulators about the 737 Max jetliner, which was later involved in two deadly crashes. The indictment charges Mark A. Forkner with giving the Federal Aviation Administration false and incomplete information...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Paragould, AR
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Hayes

Comments / 0

Community Policy