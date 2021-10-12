CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil steadies as energy crunch stirs up volatility, recovery concerns

By Stephanie Kelly
Reuters
 7 days ago
NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Oil steadied after a volatile session on Tuesday, pausing a rally that has brought prices to multi-year highs and raised concerns that higher energy costs could derail the global economic recovery.

Brent crude fell 23 cents to settle at $83.42 a barrel, after trading from a high of $84.23 to a low of $82.72. On Monday, the global benchmark hit $84.60, its highest since October 2018.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) ended 12 cents higher at $80.64 a barrel, after ranging between $81.62 and $79.47.

Brent has risen for five consecutive weeks, while WTI has notched seven straight weeks of gains. Both contracts have risen by more than 15% since the start of September.

Authorities from Beijing to Delhi scrambled to fill a yawning power supply gap on Tuesday, roiling global stock and bond markets on worries that rising energy costs will stoke inflation.

Power prices have surged to record highs in recent weeks, driven by shortages in Asia and Europe, with an energy crisis in China expected to last through year end, crimping growth in the world's second-largest economy and top exporter.

In London and southeast England, a tenth of fuel stations remained dry panic fuel buying last month, the Petrol Retailers Association said.

"People are starting to realize that the risk of higher energy prices could derail growth," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "Is energy demand a good thing or a bad thing?"

Persistent supply chain disruptions and inflation pressures are constraining the global economic recovery from the pandemic, the International Monetary Fund said as it cut growth outlooks for the United States and other industrial powers.

In its World Economic Outlook, the IMF trimmed its 2021 global growth forecast to 5.9% from the 6.0% forecast it made in July. It left a 2022 global growth forecast unchanged at 4.9%.

Even as demand grows, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers, known as OPEC+, are sticking to plans to restore output gradually rather than quickly.

The price of Brent has surged by more than 60% this year. As well as OPEC+ supply restraint, the rally has been spurred by record European gas prices, which have encouraged a switch to oil for power generation in some places.

European gas at the Dutch TTF hub stood at a crude oil equivalent of about $169 a barrel, based on the relative value of the same amount of energy from each source, Reuters calculations based on Eikon data showed.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Cleveland.com

Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches

Power shortages are turning out streetlights and shutting down factories in China. The poor in Brazil are choosing between paying for food or electricity. German corn and wheat farmers can’t find fertilizer, made using natural gas. And fears are rising that Europe will have to ration electricity if it’s a cold winter.
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Remain Elevated As The Energy Crunch Worsens

With WTI trading above 80 per barrel, shale drillers in the US are increasingly likely to reduce capital discipline and use their recent cash windfall on new drilling rigs in 2022. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects US shale output to increase in November, albeit by a mere 76,000...
CBS New York

Some Play Blame Game As Gas Prices Reach Highest Level In Years, But There’s No Dispute It’s Impacting Bottom Line For Many Families

MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — After pandemic lows, we’re now seeing some of the highest gas prices in years. While there’s debate over what’s to blame for it, there’s no disputing fuel prices are impacting the bottom line for a lot of families. CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff was there Monday as one gas station worker was in the process of raising the price. “You’re raising the price right now?” she asked. The price was rising at the gas pump in front of her eyes to the highest level in seven years. “It’s disgusting. It’s hurting everyone,” one person said. “I’ve gone up a dollar and a half over...
Reuters

Analysis-As oil prices skyrocket, fund managers hop on board for the ride

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A surge in oil prices is drawing fund managers back into shares of oil and gas companies, even as some remain unsure that the price gains will stick. Energy stocks in the S&P 500 are up 53.8% for the year to date compared with a 20.2% gain for the broader index, as rising demand from the global economic reopening collides with supply chain disruptions and inflation fears to boost energy prices to multi-year highs.
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a more than 3 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 3.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 15, according to sources. The API reportedly showed inventory declines of 3.5 million barrels for gasoline and 3 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 2.5 million barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories up by 2 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. November West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.01 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $82.96 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil, natural-gas prices settle higher as traders weigh news on Russian natural-gas supplies

U.S. crude-oil futures climbed on Tuesday to log another settlement at their highest in about seven years, and natural-gas prices finished higher, reclaiming the $5 level after losing nearly 8% on Monday. Russia indicated that it may not provide additional natural gas to European consumers amid an energy crunch in the region, unless it gets regulatory approval to start shipments through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Renewed worries about natural-gas supplies likely fed expectations that the energy market would need to boost demand for oil, analysts said. It looks like Russia may not increase natural gas shipments to Europe, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. The Russians are "in no hurry whatsoever to comply" with demands from the European Union, he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. November natural gas added 10 cents, or 2%, to settle at $5.088 per million British thermal units after losing 7.8% on Monday.
Reuters

Oil remains near multi-year highs as energy crunch persists

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil futures rose on Tuesday and were near multi-year highs as an energy supply crunch continued across the globe, while falling temperatures in China revived concerns over whether the world's biggest energy consumer can meet domestic heating needs. The Brent crude benchmark rose 75...
Reuters

China commodity prices tumble after planner mulls coal intervention

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China’s commodities markets slumped on Wednesday, led by sharp declines in thermal coal prices, after the state planner said it was looking at ways to intervene to cool off record high prices of the fuel. Cheaper coal prices and its increasing supply could help ease...
Reuters

Oil prices pull back as U.S. factory data intensifies demand concerns

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices pulled back after touching multi-year highs on Monday, trading mixed as U.S. industrial output for September fell, tempering early enthusiasm about demand. Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September as an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors...
Reuters

China stocks dip amid policy uncertainty; coal shares slump

SHANGHAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China stocks slipped on Wednesday, with property shares extending falls and coal stocks tumbling, as uncertainty around monetary policies and China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis lingered. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 4,910.18, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,587.00. **...
Reuters

Oil could reach $100/bbl in first half of 2022, Iraqi minister says

BAGHDAD, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Crude oil prices could reach $100 per barrel in the first or second quarter of next year as global inventories are at their lowest level, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ahmad Rasheed, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)
Forbes

Energy Crisis 2021: How Bad Is It, And How Long Will It Last?

Trying to bounce back from Covid, the world has run headlong into an energy crisis. The last spike of this magnitude popped the 2008 bubble. Crude oil is up 65% this year to $83 per barrel. Gasoline, above $3 per gallon in most of the country, is more costly than any time since 2014, with inventories at the lowest level in five years.
Reuters

Marketmind: Margin pressures

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao. Margin pressures for companies and higher prices for shoppers: That’s the message so far from the earnings season. Just a few examples -- Proctor & Gamble expects a $2.3 billion hit to expenses this fiscal year,...
Reuters

Japanese shares give up most gains as U.S. Treasury yields weigh

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Wednesday, underpinned by strong Wall Street finish, but they shed most of the gains as investors grew cautious about weak U.S. futures and rising Treasury yields. The Nikkei share average edged up 0.14% to close at 29,255.55, after rising as much...
