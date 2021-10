Filmmakers at Yale are adding new props to their senior projects this year: masks. Based on University COVID-19 policy, all students participating in short films as part of the Film and Media Studies program, crew members and actors alike are required to be masked at all times, leaving many students concerned about how to create a film when characters are wearing masks in every scene. Some seniors and staff in the Film and Media Studies department expressed frustration with the added difficulties that this requirement poses and are attempting to work with the COVID-19 Review Team (CRT) to develop alternative protocols.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO