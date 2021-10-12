During fire prevention month, follow these tips to protect yourself

LOWVILLE — No one expects a fire to happen in their home, but some steps make it less likely and others ensure everyone knows what to do if it does happen. The most common cause of house fires, especially heading into colder weather, is creosote buildup in the chimneys of homes that use wood for heating, according to Lewis County Emergency Services Director Robert MacKenzie III in an interview on Friday.

LEWIS COUNTY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO