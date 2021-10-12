During fire prevention month, follow these tips to protect yourself

October is National Fire Prevention Month. The goal of Fire Prevention Month is to raise fire safety awareness and help ensure your home and family are protected. The Amsterdam Fire Department, in collaboration with the school district, arranged to run demonstrations for the elementary students. Battalion Chief Jablonski, Lieutenant Iannotti, and Firefighter Hendricks brought the department’s Engine No. 1 which is a Ladder Engine to Barkley Elementary School on October 6 for students to see.
