During fire prevention month, follow these tips to protect yourself

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's never a bad idea to have fire prevention...

auburnexaminer.com

Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety During Fire Prevention Week

Every October, the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) promotes a theme for Fire Prevention Week, this year October 3-9. The message for 2021 is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,TM” and it includes the important goal of educating everyone about the sounds of their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When...
Fremont Tribune

PVFD offers fire prevention tips

PLATTSMOUTH – To learn fire prevention tips is important anytime, but fire departments around the country always make it a priority every October. There’s even a National Fire Prevention Week during this month, so what better time to review simple, yet effective, fire prevention measures courtesy of the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
gasd.org

Barkley experiences Fire Prevention Month

October is National Fire Prevention Month. The goal of Fire Prevention Month is to raise fire safety awareness and help ensure your home and family are protected. The Amsterdam Fire Department, in collaboration with the school district, arranged to run demonstrations for the elementary students. Battalion Chief Jablonski, Lieutenant Iannotti, and Firefighter Hendricks brought the department’s Engine No. 1 which is a Ladder Engine to Barkley Elementary School on October 6 for students to see.
AMSTERDAM, NY
State
Maryland State
easttexasradio.com

Aikin Kindergarteners Learns During Fire Prevention Month

The National Fire Protection Association set the week of October 3-9 as Fire Prevention Week. Firefighters from the Paris Fire Department visited Aikin Elementary Kindergarten classes to talk to students about fire safety. Aikin Kindergarten students walk around the fire truck and look at all of the details. Aikin Kindergarten...
KIDS
hngnews.com

Check CO detectors during Fire Prevention Week

During Fire Prevention Week Oct. 3-9, and in anticipation of cooler weather, the Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue would like to remind everyone that now is a good time to check your Carbon Monoxide (CO) detectors. Any home appliance or equipment that burns natural gas, oil, coal, charcoal, propane or...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
uticaphoenix.net

Fire prevention month comes as more fire calls made

When it comes to planning ahead, fire officials don’t believe you can ever do too much to prevent a fire. October is recognized as Fire Safety Month by the National Fire Protection Association. Syracuse firefighters have been busy the last few weeks and are issuing some reminders on how we...
SYRACUSE, NY
Salisbury Post

Salisbury Fire Department offers tips during Fire Prevention Week

The Salisbury Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years — to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”. This year’s campaign started Sunday and ends Saturday and...
SALISBURY, NC
KWQC

Davenport Fire Department gives safety tips for Fire Prevention Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - October is Fire Prevention Month and Davenport firefighters are warning the community about safety in the home. Fire officials on Thursday explained the different sounds that come from your smoke detector. “The big thing we want to emphasize is there’s a difference between a chirp and...
DAVENPORT, IA
coladaily.com

Cayce Public Safety offers tips for Fire Safety and Prevention Month

October is also Fire Safety and Prevention Month. The change of seasons means the coming of cooler weather, but from fall fun like bonfires to simply keeping warm, the lower temperatures can also bring danger. The firefighting experts at the Cayce Public Safety Department are offering advice that could keep...
CAYCE, SC
Morning Times

Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc., is observing Fire Prevention Month

(Editor’s Note: The following article is provided by Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.) The goal of Fire Prevention Month is to raise awareness about fire safety and help ensure every home and family is prepared in the event of an emergency. In 1922, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) named the second week of October as Fire Prevention Week to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. Today, we celebrate Fire Prevention Week and Month by raising fire safety awareness and educating families, students and communities across the United States.
WDAM-TV

Firefighters stress safety this fire prevention month

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - October is Fire Prevention month, and firefighters across the country and in Mississippi are spending some extra time educating the public on fire safety. Firefighters say a single chirp from your Carbon Monoxide (CO) alarm every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and...
JACKSON, MS
WXII 12

Burlington Fire Department promotes preparedness during Fire Prevention Week

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Fire Department promoted this year’s National Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the sounds of fire safety!” on Saturday with a drive-thru informational event. The campaign works to educate everyone about the small, but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them...
BURLINGTON, NC
nny360.com

Local expert talks planning tips for Fire Prevention Week

LOWVILLE — No one expects a fire to happen in their home, but some steps make it less likely and others ensure everyone knows what to do if it does happen. The most common cause of house fires, especially heading into colder weather, is creosote buildup in the chimneys of homes that use wood for heating, according to Lewis County Emergency Services Director Robert MacKenzie III in an interview on Friday.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
