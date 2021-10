Polygon price analysis is bearish today. The market opened at $1.3 today, compared to yesterday’s price of $1.35. Polygon is currently trading at $1.4. Polygon is bearish today, but only by a small margin. The market opened at $1.3 today, compared to yesterday’s price of $1.35, a slight loss in value for Polygon investors. Today the trading volume was the highest it has been all month, which should have brought up the price of Polygon but didn’t manage to do so by much.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO