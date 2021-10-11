Punk to the Core

Across major cities in the US, you can find a hardcore gathering of people clad in leather jackets, tattoos, mohawks and mullets, ready for head-banging and moshing—or just shopping. The Punk Rock Flea Market is a widespread cultural phenomenon that harmoniously embraces the punk rock subculture with DIY aesthetics, artisans, eclectic art, macabre goods and oddities for sale at the same event. Back for its 5th year, the Pensacola Punk Rock Flea Market was originally founded by Bari Kyle of Nearly Dead Threads & Oddities, but the baton has been passed to longtime vendor-turned-organizer, Megan Wills. This year’s event will be held on October 24 from 2–5 pm at 432 West Belmont Street.