Detroit Pistons small forward Saddiq Bey leaves with ankle injury

Deeeeeetroit Basketball is back!!!! (kind of). We may not have seen Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes or even Frank Jackson last night, but we did get our first taste of what the 2021-22 Detroit Pistons might look like. As everyone might expect there were positives and negatives, but it is always good to come away with a W exhibition game or not. Selfishly, I was just excited to have some “semi-meaningful” basketball to watch and break down again. I did not get to watch the game live, but from following Twitter, I knew even before I started the game that Kelly Olynyk and Saddiq Bey were dominating the conversation. So, what two better people to start off the season of film analysis than those two?

