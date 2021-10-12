CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Detroit Pistons small forward Saddiq Bey leaves with ankle injury

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Detroit Pistons can’t afford much in the way of injuries, seeing as how they’re already dealing...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Bad Boys

Film Don’t Lie: Taking a closer look at new Piston Kelly Olynyk and new-look Saddiq Bey

Deeeeeetroit Basketball is back!!!! (kind of). We may not have seen Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes or even Frank Jackson last night, but we did get our first taste of what the 2021-22 Detroit Pistons might look like. As everyone might expect there were positives and negatives, but it is always good to come away with a W exhibition game or not. Selfishly, I was just excited to have some “semi-meaningful” basketball to watch and break down again. I did not get to watch the game live, but from following Twitter, I knew even before I started the game that Kelly Olynyk and Saddiq Bey were dominating the conversation. So, what two better people to start off the season of film analysis than those two?
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pistons' Saddiq Bey doesn't believe loss of Cade Cunningham is a setback

Cade Cunningham has yet to suit up with the Detroit Pistons in the preseason but teammate Saddiq Bey doesn’t believe his absence is a big setback for the team. Cunningham turned his ankle in practice last week and has been unable to fully participate in training camp. He missed the Pistons’ preseason opener on Wednesday versus the San Antonio Spurs but is progressing toward a return to the court.
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Garza, Bey and bench shine at open practice

The Detroit Pistons hosted their annual open practice today at Little Caesars Arena. Well, actually it was last held in 2019, as last year’s was cancelled due to the pandemic. The crowd was excited to be back in the building, and the energy was felt by the fans who attended...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Saddiq Bey
The Grand Rapids Press

Injury bug leaves Detroit Pistons shorthanded ahead of Wednesday’s exhibition

The Detroit Pistons can’t seem to shake the injury bug during the preseason. So, they’ll be heading into their preseason matchup against the New York Knicks shorthanded. In Tuesday evening’s iteration of the injury report, the Pistons ruled out both of their young starting point guards, as well as a number of their training camp candidates. They listed forward Saddiq Bey and guard Rodney McGruder as questionable, while wing Hamidou Diallo was probable.
NBA
chatsports.com

Saddiq Bey is never satisfied

Pistons wing isn’t content to simply be a great 3-point shooter, Saddiq Bey has spent the offseason looking to add versatility to his game. Saddiq Bey had a solid rookie season last year, averaging 12 points per game on 56.7% true shooting and he is looking to take a solid step forward in his sophomore season. At 6-foot-8, Saddiq Bey has an important role to play with this young Pistons squad as a 3-and-D wing with some upside to be more.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury#Small Forward#The Detroit Pistons#The Memphis Grizzlies
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons

The Chicago Bulls (1-0) play against the Detroit Pistons (1-1) at Little Caesars Arena. Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 20, 2021. Chicago Bulls 94, Detroit Pistons 88 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher. Fantasy adds from tonight (under 30% on Y!):. Shallow. Chris Duarte.
NBA
Detroit Free Press

Why Detroit Pistons' Saddiq Bey already looks different compared to his rookie season

As a rookie, Saddiq Bey delivered as expectedfor the Detroit Pistons. The No. 19 overall pick was regarded as one of the best shooters in the 2020 draft after knocking down 41.8% of his 3-point attempts at Villanova, including 45.1% as a sophomore. That was also his ticket to success last year, hitting 38% of his 3-pointers to earn an first-team All-Rookie berth.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Told Russell Westbrook To Go Home And Watch A Comedy, Or Be With His Children After His Performance Against The Warriors

On the opening day of the 2021-22 NBA season, Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers continued their preseason struggles. After going winless in the preseason, the Lakers started the season on a losing note as well. While the other parts of the Big 3 - LeBron James and Anthony Davis - had phenomenal games, Russ? Not so much.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Shamelessly Thirsts Over Iggy Azalea On "First Take"

If there is one thing that is certain about Stephen A. Smith, it's that he is a massive fan of the New York Knicks. Throughout his broadcasting career, Smith has always been very hard on the team, although deep down in his heart, he loves the team and whenever they do well, he is the first person to say something about it.
NBA
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Honors Carmelo Anthony’s Basketball Career With Special Air Jordan 1 PE

Carmelo Anthony will suit up for his 19th season in the NBA tonight with his new Los Angeles Lakers team and he also has a new pair of kicks for the special occasion. As first reported by Bleacher Report’s BR Kicks on social media, Jordan Brand has created a special iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low for the longtime sponsored athlete. According to the outlet, the style dubbed “Baltimore Crab” was made exclusively for Anthony. The shoe pays homage to the 37-year-old forward’s Baltimore roots with a color scheme that resembles a crab. The exclusive sneaker features a brown-based nubuck upper...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Bogut on Ben Simmons: 'He has form doing these kinds of things'

Goorjian’s comments come after Aussie basketball icon Andrew Bogut weighed in on the “ugly” stand-off between Simmons and the 76ers. “It’s not good for either party, in my opinion. Ben’s side of things, training with your phone in your pocket, not being glued in to what’s going on,” Bogut told SEN on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, he has form doing these kinds of things; we experienced it with the national team. “There’s not going to be too much sympathy for him, but hopefully they can sort it out and both parties can have something positive to come out of it.”
NBA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy