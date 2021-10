Text description provided by the architects. In early 2019, ALL Studio was asked by HUATENG Co., Ltd. to design the exhibition hall of Shiwan town (an ancient town in the south of Wuzhen town) in an agricultural tourism park. In the planning design, the whole park retains the original natural feeling to the greatest extent. When people enter the site from the southwest corner of the park, they can see the plum forest and open grassland surrounded by bamboo fences in the park. Therefore, the design consideration of the exhibition hall building is also defined as a simple and rough temperament in nature from the beginning of the design.

