Mitch Crane knocked out a pair of Top 10 finishes on the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit in 2021 and both came at least in part thanks to a frog. The first was in the spring at Lake Eufaula, and the second came in the Tackle Warehouse TITLE on the Mississippi River, when he contended for the win until the final day. One of the more dedicated froggers on tour, Crane has a few modifications he likes to make to every frog he throws. Some are standard – others are a little sneakier.

