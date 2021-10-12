CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescription drug disposal drive-thru planned for Watertown on Wednesday

nny360.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN — Those who want to dispose of their expired or unwanted medications safely will have a chance to do so Wednesday. In collaboration, state Senator Patricia Richie’s office and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are...

www.nny360.com

