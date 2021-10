City crews work into the early morning hours to fix leak. – City of Paso Robles crews worked into the early morning hours Thursday morning to stop a leak that allowed water to seep onto 13th Street near Park Street. Crews arrived around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening to begin the overnight work. They dug down to a water main below 13th Street, and examined it, but it was not the problem. A second dig discovered where the water was leaking. They repaired that leak and were finished before 4 a.m, Thursday.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO