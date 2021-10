Lincoln County Commissioners Wednesday reported that Lincoln County Covid-19 cases are nowhere near their high levels from earlier in the year. An aggressive vaccination campaign by hospitals, clinics and regular doctors proved to be quite effective. But despite a very high rate of vaccinations County Commission Chairman Doug Hunt said, in effect, “We’re not out of the woods yet.” Chair Hunt says we’ve got Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s dancing around on the horizon. So to remind everyone, Chair Hunt admonished Lincoln County residents that when they’re around a crowd of people, maintain a six foot distance between people, wear masks (preferably K-95’s), and wash your hands, wash your hands and…oh yeah…wash your hands.

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO