Colorado Avalanche (1-3-0, eighth in the Central) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (2-2-0, fourth in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -117, Avalanche -103; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Colorado is looking to break its three-game skid with a victory against Tampa Bay. Tampa Bay went 36-17-3 overall with a 21-7-0...

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO