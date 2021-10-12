Statement from Jon Gruden

Las Vegas Raiders head coach has reportedly informed his staff that he intends to step down from his position with the team, per the NFL's Tom Pelissero. Gruden reportedly plans to step down after the New York Times' bombshell report on his racist, homophobic, transphobic, and sexist emails. Per the Times, Gruden repeatedly used slurs to disparage league figures and others he disagreed with, while perpetuating the "old boys club" tropes that the NFL has attempted to move away from in recent years. Gruden offered a half-hearted apology when the first racist email leaked on Friday afternoon, but was obviously not expecting his numerous other emails to see the light of day.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO