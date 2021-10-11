Literary affiliations... and whatnot

Whether it's a short story group, a book club, or a literary affiliation... reading with others is fun. In this episode, Beth Golay & Suzanne Perez report on their reading accomplishments and take a deep dive on the benefits of reading with others. This podcast was recorded on Friday, October...
Spooky season is nearly upon us. Each year, I like to celebrate with spooky books, but not just any. I’m really into literary horror books. Some people really get into gory, bloody affairs. Some want flesh-prickling monsters that look like a cross between a nightmare and the underside of a fallen log. Still others love to have glamorous vampires or hunky werewolves. There’s nothing wrong with any of that, but for my money, it’s all about literary horror books.
Space is by no means conquered — and what is, really? the dodo? — but a bit of the romance has dissipated. Did it start when NASA retired the space shuttle? Or when billionaires got into the low-orbit, low-stakes launch game? Their intentions aren’t all bad, but these nouveau riche rocketeers just aren’t cool.
For many people, the once-extensive process of searching through novels at the bookstore and scrolling through Goodreads reviews has been revolutionized by the TikTok algorithm and a new wave of content on the app known as BookTok. On BookTok, TikTok creators post book reviews of books in all genres, but...
Hope you’ve got some garlic ready, because it’s vampire season. Whether you’re a fan of classic gothic literature and love to reread Dracula, or prefer your vampires on the sparkly side, you’ve got to admit there’s something undeniable alluring about these classic monsters. They never really seem to go out of style. Vampire stories might periodically seem passé from overuse and go into a brief decline (as we saw following the Twilight craze of the mid-2000s), but they always come back into popular culture again. We’re seeing it now, with a rise in vampire stories like the YA short story anthology Vampires Never Get Old and other recent hits like the Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires that prove that vampires are here to stick around.
Sometimes writing works. The words spill onto the page and line up into sentences, and, for a moment, we’ve held that rare thing in our hands: the potential to deeply affect the perspective of readers. More commonly we find ourselves in a familiar place: sitting, staring at the wall or...
Take a look at Susan Orlean's contributors page at newyorker.com and you'll see that the topics of her essays have ranged from origami artists to treadmills desks. But take a closer look and you see that many of her essays—more than any other subject—have been about animals. A collection of those essays is available in a new book, aptly titled On Animals. Beth Golay recently spoke with Orlean about the collection for this week's Marginalia.
Fresh from Cheltenham Literary Festival – brain expanded, bright eyed – I wonder if there is any better, more virtuous way to spend a weekend? I consider this, in the midst of peak literary festival season – as music festivals in all their al fresco, anarchic glory have died down, paving the way for a wave of literary gatherings, sparking up in tandem with the arrival of autumn within vibrant festival villages.
Travel abroad with these new releases, from Jonathan Franzen’s Illinois to John Banville’s Spanish setting…Fiction1. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen is published in hardback by Fourth Estate, priced £20 (ebook £12.99). Available nowIt's publication day for CROSSROADS by Jonathan Franzen! 💛✨‘His best novel yet’ Telegraph'A mellow, marzipan-hued 70s-era heartbreaker' New York Times'A magnificent portrait of an American family on the brink’ Vogue'A stunning novel’ iNews‘A firecracker’ Irish Times pic.twitter.com/fBdjwHwaLO— 4thestatebooks (@4thEstateBooks) October 5, 2021Jonathan Franzen’s engrossing new novel, Crossroads, takes us to New Prospect, Illinois. Here, behind a veneer of small ‘c’ conservative respectability, we find a melting pot of American...
Do you remember the game MASH? If not, it was a weirdly entertaining pen-and-paper fortune-telling game—huge in middle school—in which you and your friends gave yourself various options that were then selected by, essentially, random (the number of letters in your name, the number of dashes or swirls your friend could make on the paper before you said stop; any human-powered number-generation system would work). Categories were endless (partners, pets, jobs, number of children, etc.) but it was the titular options of MASH that told you where you were going to live: in a Mansion, Apartment, Shack, or House. Like a horoscope, these categories are vague enough to be relatively predictive. Anything can be a mansion if you want it to be.
Drape yourself in paper chains and take a really, really long time to respond to questions. Dark rimmed glasses, button-down, binoculars for bird-watching, good opinions. Absolutely destroy the party by demanding to see everyone’s pettiest group texts. (Couples costume.) 4. Joyce Carol Oates’ Twitter. Wear cat ears. Show skeletons the...
David Graeber and David Wengrow, The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity. (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) The world lost an important and original thinker when anarchist anthropologist David Graeber died in early September at the too-young age of 59. Known for a thoroughly engaging way of narrativizing history and a fearless enthusiasm in challenging orthodoxies, Graeber is perhaps best known for his wonderfully readable eviscerations of contemporary capitalism: Debt: The First 5,000 Years, and Bullshit Jobs. Planned as the first in a massive, all-encompassing trilogy, the 700-page Dawn of Everything was meant to be a kind of magnum opus, and though it’s only the first third, its sprawling ambition (fueled by Graeber’s quintessentially conversational erudition) is evident from the very first chapter, which features subheadings like How the Conventional Narrative of Human History is Not Only Wrong But Quite Needlessly Dull, and In Which We Set the Scene Broadly for a World of Cities, and Why Both the Hobbesian and Rousseauian Versions of Human History Have Dire Political Implications. Graeber and Wengrow aren’t messing around, and though any “history of humanity” will require some pretty broad generalizing (as this book does), The Dawn of Everything is equally full of provocative reconsiderations of how, exactly, civilization has come to be. –Jonny Diamond, Lit Hub Editor in Chief.
Writers have been bending expectations for years, but only recently has their creativity been given a new category. The term slipstream was first coined around 1989 by researcher Richard Dorsett during a conversation about literary genres with his friend Bruce Sterling. Sterling, a successful science fiction author, had some difficulty categorizing some of his work. It wasn’t quite science fiction, wasn’t quite fantasy and wasn’t perfectly literary; the writing didn’t fit into any one genre. Dorsett came up with the term to describe Sterling’s work. It fit and quickly became a useful description for books and stories that seemed to slip from one genre to another. Not only does “slipstream” refer to genre-bending stories, but also stories that challenge mainstream genre conventions.
Hundreds gather for PEN America gala, hosted by Awkwafina. PEN America held one of New York’s first major indoor literary gatherings since the pandemic began last year, as hundreds met Tuesday night for the organization’s annual gala to honor writers, community servants, political dissidents and such prominent public figures as Walt Disney executive chair Robert A. Iger. Guest presenters included Lin-Manuel Miranda, who introduced Iger, and Jodie Foster, a longtime friend of honoree Henry Louis Gates Jr. Actor-rapper Awkwafina hosted the gala, and attendees also included such writers as Min Jin Lee, Claudia Rankine and Walter Isaacson.
More than 150 years ago, Edgar Allen Poe, literary icon and father of gothic horror, died a dark and untimely death. His demise is shrouded in so much mystery, the story could easily be plucked from the pages of one of his books.
Today we revisit the book, "There's A Revolution Outside, My Love." It's kind of a time capsule, an anthology - 40 chapters by 40 writers, described as letters from a crisis. There are essays, poems, letters, and they feature some familiar sounds and images from the last year - protests and ambulance sirens, also pieces called "On The Complex Flavors Of Black Joy" and "Where Is Black Life Lived?" The poet Tracy K. Smith is one of the editors of this collection. She spoke with our cohost, Ari Shapiro, earlier this year when it was released.
Just ahead of Part Eleven of our nightly audio adventure, a reminder that tomorrow, Thursday, I'll be conducting another Clubland Q&A live around the planet at 11am Eastern/3pm GMT/4pm British Summer Time. Not long afterwards, the audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week can be heard on Serenade Radio in the UK Thursday at 9pm London time - that's 4pm North American Eastern.
- - - Oscar Wilde's birthday is Oct. 16 - he was born on that day in 1854 - and there's a simple way to both celebrate it and give yourself a present: Pick up a copy of "Oscar Wilde: A Life," by Matthew Sturgis, an authority on the 1890s whose previous works focused on the artists Walter Sickert and Aubrey Beardsley. Without supplanting Richard Ellmann's beautifully written "Oscar Wilde" - which a young reviewer bearing my name enthusiastically reviewed in 1988 - Sturgis's biography is now the fullest one-volume account of the iconic fin-de-siècle writer, aesthete, wit and gay martyr. It draws on the most up-to-date manuscript discoveries and scholarship, but deliberately sticks closely to Wilde's life, unlike Ellmann's magnum opus, which includes substantial commentary on the major works.
When she found a trunk with 75 letters from her grandmother, Ellensburg local Nancy Olson Jewett didn’t think she would one day turn them into a book, but now her book is for sale. The title is “At Hand,” and is a narrative fiction story of her grandmother’s life 1800s and early 1900s.
If the pandemic left you rewatching the same three comfort TV shows and movies in rotation, bewailing the delay of some eagerly-anticipated media (Euphoria, where art thou?) you’re not alone. For Shawn Boyd, though, the pandemic was an unexpected source of creative ingenuity. Boyd, a Santa Fe-based screenwriter, actor, producer—and now graphic novelist—celebrated the launch of the second volume of his four-part graphic novel series, Winona Forever, at Santa Fe’s Beastly Books in August.
As Maine’s COVID surge continues, organizers for Word have decided that the annual literary arts festival will return to the online format introduced last year, according to a press release. The festival’s free events and paid workshops will be available via Zoom, October 21 through 24, with pre-registration required. For event details and registration links, visit wordfestival.org.
