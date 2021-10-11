3 economists have been awarded the Nobel for their work on 'natural experiments'

The economic storm clouds that cast a shadow over the job market late this summer didn't get any brighter in the fall. The Labor Department said today that U.S. employers added just 194,000 jobs in September. That's fewer jobs than the month before and way below what forecasters were expecting. This lackluster job growth comes at a time when millions of people are out of work, and yet employers say they have a record number of unfilled openings. What is going on? Well, NPR's Scott Horsley is here to help sort this out.

