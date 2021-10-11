UNC Chapel Hill suspends classes following student suicides

The University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, took the extraordinary step of canceling classes for a Wellness Day on Tuesday following investigations into two possible suicides. The potential tragedies come amid a nationwide crisis of mental health among college students in the U.S., especially after the pandemic took hold. Psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Bober joined "Cheddar News Wrap" to discuss the issue of suicide among college-age youths and UNC's approach to their own situation. "I think it's very forward-thinking of them, and it's an acknowledgment that this is a serious public health problem," Bober said.

