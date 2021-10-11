CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC Chapel Hill suspends classes following student suicides

 3 days ago

Daily Tar Heel

Editorial: UNC's new class registration policy leaves out transfer students

The University registrar’s announcement of a revamped course registration experience was intended to improve degree progress for transfer students. Nevertheless, it continues to miss the mark. In previous semesters, students were assigned registration days determined by terms in residence, or the number of semesters they had completed at UNC. As...
UNC-Chapel Hill’s Dr. Fitzhugh Brundage to present 64th annual Lamar Lectures

MACON – Dr. Fitzhugh Brundage, William Umstead Distinguished Professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will deliver three lectures on the theme “The Prisoner of War Experience and the American Civil War” for Mercer University’s 64th annual Lamar Lecture Series, the most prominent lecture series on Southern history and culture in the U.S.
UNC Chapel Hill cancels classes after 2 deaths on campus

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is canceling classes on Tuesday to “acknowledge and reflect on the seriousness of mental health illness” after two recent deaths on campus, officials announced Sunday. The move comes after UNC Police investigated two suicides over the weekend, WRAL-TV reported. “We are in...
ABC7 Chicago

UNC deals with mental health concerns in wake of student suicides

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina -- It's been a challenging past few weeks on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill as the school deals with the recent death by suicides of at least two students. Campus leadership made the decision, specifically Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, late Sunday evening after speaking with other members...
Cheddar News

UNC Chapel Hill Takes 'Forward Looking' Steps to Cancel Classes After Possible Suicides

The University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, took the extraordinary step of canceling classes for a Wellness Day on Tuesday following investigations into two possible suicides. The potential tragedies come amid a nationwide crisis of mental health among college students in the U.S., especially after the pandemic took hold. Psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Bober joined "Cheddar News Wrap" to discuss the issue of suicide among college-age youths and UNC's approach to their own situation. "I think it's very forward-thinking of them, and it's an acknowledgment that this is a serious public health problem," Bober said.
Shore News Network

University Cancels Classes For 30,000 Students After Suspected Suicide, Mental Health Crisis

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced that its Tuesday classes would be canceled in observance of a “Wellness Day” as a “step in addressing mental health” while police investigate a reported suicide and an attempted suicide that happened over the weekend, according to a Sunday announcement from Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.
WRAL

Free hugs: Parents rally at UNC-Chapel Hill to support students' mental health

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Parents rallied on campus at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill on Thursday to show their support for students after a challenging week. "We are in the middle of a mental health crisis, both on our campus and across the nation, and we are aware that college-aged students carry an increased risk of suicide," Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said after campus police responded to both a reported suicide and a suicide attempt last weekend.
Classes are Canceled at UNC Amid Two Suicide Investigations

Students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill were given a mental health break after two suicide cases over the weekend. University chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz made the announcement via email on Sunday, which was also World Mental Health Day. “We are in the middle of a mental health crisis, both on our campus and across our nation, and we are aware that college-aged students carry an increased risk of suicide,” Guskiewicz said. “This crisis has directly impacted members of our community – especially with the passing of two students on campus in the past month.”
cbs17

UNC-Chapel Hill starts waitlist for counseling for the first time in 14 years amid staffing turnover

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – On Wednesday, UNC-Chapel Hill leaders told CBS 17 they have started a waitlist for those seeking ongoing individual counseling appointments. This is the first time in 14 years university leaders said they’ve had to start a waitlist for those seeking individual appointments through the university’s Counseling and Psychological Services, also known as CAPS.
