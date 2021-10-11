DIY Floating Shelves for Easy Storage

I’m a fan of the DIY movement. I love seeing the old trades revived. Nowadays you can find a video about almost anything: cobblers making shoes, log house building, pouring metal, drilling wells…all by hand. I firmly believe God shaped the heart of a man to create things. There is joy in working with our hands. Stepping back and seeing a completed job that functions well and looks better than ok is a great feeling. The DIY movement is filled with books and videos all titled “__ Easy Steps to _______.” You fill in the blanks. “3 Easy Steps to building a driveway,” “6 Steps to house building,” or “Build an airplane with scraps in less than a month!” These are designed to be highly motivational tools. They are somewhat successful, even when we find out it will be 12 steps instead of six before we see a completed project.

