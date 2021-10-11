CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

DIY Floating Shelves for Easy Storage

By Kim
yellowbrickhome.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this tutorial for DIY floating shelves, we’re outlining the simple steps of building wall to wall wood shelves in our workshop space. This tutorial was originally published in April 2015, and we’ve included updated photos. Enjoy!. Without a doubt, the most important component of our workshop will be –...

www.yellowbrickhome.com

Comments / 0

Related
thegazette.com

Get rid of dated cabinetry with this easy DIY gel stain project

Looking for a kitchen upgrade that won’t break the bank and comes with minimal fuss? Try using a gel stain on those dated orange-yellow honey oak cabinets to give your kitchen a new look. There are a lot of good reasons to gel stain cabinets when you want to refresh...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This “Floating Candle” DIY Is the Most Magical (and Stylish!) Halloween Decoration You’ll See This Year — I Promise!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Double, double toil and trouble — Halloween’s already (somehow) fast approaching. If you’re looking to get into the spooky spirit this year but ghouls and gourds aren’t really your thing, Mallory Fletchall has the perfect DIY for your home. Her Instagram account Reserve Home has risen to social media stardom by documenting her immaculately-decorated Brooklyn apartment. The page essentially feels like a free master class in chic styling and renter-friendly tips, among them her genius “Harry Potter”-inspired “floating candle” hack that’s perfect for fall and Halloween decorating.
HOME & GARDEN
DFW Community News

Super Easy Way to Make DIY Straw Beads

Today we are making some homemade kids jewelry using plain old drinking straws! Grab some paper or plastic straws, a pair of scissors and some yarn and kids of all ages can have some fun with this easy 5 minute craft!. Sometimes a kid’s craft is so simple, that you...
LIFESTYLE
Earth 911

Fix-It Guy: 3 Easy 5-Minute DIY Appliance Fixes

After 30 years of being an appliance technician, I have found three quick and easy home appliance fixes that anyone can do in under five minutes. They require very few tools and will save you hundreds of dollars and extend the life of your appliances. 1. Gas Stove Burner That...
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
younghollywood.com

4+ Easy & Affordable Halloween DIY Decor Ideas From TikTok!

The wonderful Fall season has finally made its arrival and Halloween is quickly creeping near. What better way to be in the spirit and feel festive than in the comfort of your own home? Staying warm and cozy in bed as the weather grows colder, the best way to vibe this season is by keeping in touch with the pumpkins, leaves, and ghosts: decorating! Even better, personalized DIY decorations!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

10 best sofa beds: Space saving furniture that’s perfect for overnight guests

Extra space is a luxury many of us cannot afford, but we mustn’t let our limited floorplan dictate our sense of hospitality. Enter the trusty sofa bed, a hard-working furniture piece with dual functionality.If you haven’t purchased one in a while, you’ll be pleased to learn that the contemporary sofa bed has evolved. No longer do we have to put up with clunky fold-out mechanisms, bumpy seat cushions and paper-thin mattresses if we want our settee to transform.Look for modern click-clack styles or those with a simple fold-down function if you’re after an occasional bed that has a quick, one-person...
INTERIOR DESIGN
hunker.com

How to Clean a Floating Floor

If you like the appearance of hardwood floors but don't quite have the money to spend on them, floating floors may be a good alternative. What is nice about floating floors is that the installation and maintenance are easy. Floating floors will stay in good condition as long as they...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wood Veneer#Diy#Wire Shelving#Home Depot#
Apartment Therapy

Overstock’s Red Tag Sale Has Huge Deals on Stylish Small-Space Furniture

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You might live in a studio apartment, a diminutive cottage, or a teeny rental — but that’s no reason to feel cramped in your home, especially since there are so many small-space furniture solutions on the market today. Take, for example, the Overstock Red Tag Sale. They’ve slashed their prices on a variety of furniture and decor picks across all categories like living, kitchen, dining, and bathroom, but their on-sale furniture that’s perfect for small spaces is kind of stealing the show. We’re talking sleek home office equipment (hello, stylish and comfortable WFH vibes!), gorgeous living room furniture, and eye-catching accent pieces. They’re contenders to fit quite nicely within any nook or smaller room.
SHOPPING
Record-Journal

Easy DIY sensory bins to make for toddlers

Sensory bins are a wonderful activity for young children of all ages—from mobile babies to elementary school kids. They allow children to explore interesting textures and materials, use new language to describe and label their play, develop fine motor skills, experiment with simple science and math concepts like counting, sorting, how different materials behave (does water pour differently than rice?), and more!
KIDS
The Spokesman-Review

Upcycled Life: Floating candles

Upcycling materials for holiday decorations is a great way to opt out of single-use decor. These floating candles made out of cardboard tubes will be sure to impress your wizard-loving friends. Find toilet paper or paper towel tubes and cut them to your desired length. I used toilet paper rolls...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
yellowbrickhome.com

A Head-To-Toe Living Room Makeover with Castlery!

Earlier this year, our friends Daniel and Meghan purchased a sweet fixer upper in Michigan, only a few miles down the road from Tree House. After celebrating around our fire pit (double neighbors!, in both Chicago and Michigan, we said!), Daniel got right to work waterproofing, repairing the foundation, knocking down walls and installing a steel beam. Meanwhile, we text each other daily with inspiration photos and color palettes, and we lend a hand or advice whenever we can.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

DIY Halloween

Sure, kids love Halloween, but there’s another group of people for whom this holiday spells endless potential—crafters! If you love DIY projects, these Halloween decorations and costume ideas are probably right up your alley. And even if you don’t, these ideas are simple enough that you can get your kids involved in the project.
LIFESTYLE
swark.today

No DIY Salvation

I’m a fan of the DIY movement. I love seeing the old trades revived. Nowadays you can find a video about almost anything: cobblers making shoes, log house building, pouring metal, drilling wells…all by hand. I firmly believe God shaped the heart of a man to create things. There is joy in working with our hands. Stepping back and seeing a completed job that functions well and looks better than ok is a great feeling. The DIY movement is filled with books and videos all titled “__ Easy Steps to _______.” You fill in the blanks. “3 Easy Steps to building a driveway,” “6 Steps to house building,” or “Build an airplane with scraps in less than a month!” These are designed to be highly motivational tools. They are somewhat successful, even when we find out it will be 12 steps instead of six before we see a completed project.
RELIGION
ABC Big 2 News

Easy, DIY ways to increase your home’s value

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re looking to sell your home, you of course want to get the best offer possible. While increasing the value of your home can be expensive and as extensive as remodeling your whole kitchen, it can also be as simple as changing a few lightbulbs. “Everything that you do is […]
MIDLAND, TX
B98.5

EASY DIY: Spooky & Sweet Halloween Charcuterie Boxes

Have you been invited to a big Halloween event and need to bring a festive treat? Do you and your family or coworkers exchange festive goody bags for fun as a holiday treat?. Or maybe you're like me and love to create yummy masterpieces!. Whatever your reasoning is... I've got...
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

Buy a Bed with Built-In Storage and You’ll Wonder Why You Didn’t Upgrade Sooner

Making the most of the space in your home can be more challenging than you think. Balancing attractive interior decor with function to create a space that is enjoyable to live in takes know-how. This is especially relevant in the areas of your home where you spend the most time, namely the living room, kitchen, and, perhaps most importantly, your bedroom. To maximize space and minimize clutter in your bedroom, the best idea is to invest in a storage bed. Storage beds allow you to use this essential room item for dual purposes. In addition to being your place of rest,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
talesbuzz.com

7 Winter Hairstyle Trends That Are Easy to DIY

This winter, make way for exciting new hairstyle trends. From bubble braids and sleek ponytails to glamour waves, these hairstyles will transform your look. Learn how to create the winter hairstyles at home with tips from three pro stylists. On our summer hairstyle mood board you’ll find claw clips, beachy...
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy