Latimer County, OK

Police search for three inmates after escaping Latimer County Jail, considered armed and dangerous

By FOX23.com News Staff
 10 days ago
Jail Cell Stock photo. (Hans Neleman /Stone / Getty Images)

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Latimer County Sheriff’s Office says one of the four inmates that escaped from the jail Monday evening has been taken into custody.

The post made on Facebook says the four inmates attacked a jailer and then escaped custody around 7 p.m.

They say the inmates were last seen wearing white t-shirts and orange pants.

The sheriff’s office say they are all four considered armed and dangerous, if seen please call 911.

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

