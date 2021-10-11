CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 12th Genre Releases Include LEGEND (Limited Edition Blu-ray), DEADLY FRIEND (Collector’s Edition Blu-ray), THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR (Blu-ray / DVD)

By Heather Wixson
dailydead.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello, dear readers! We have a new batch of horror and sci-fi home entertainment releases on tap for you, and if you’re looking to add some more content to your Halloween season watch lists, there are quite a few titles headed home this week that should help in that regard. One of Wes Craven’s more underappreciated efforts—Deadly Friend—is getting the Collector’s Edition treatment courtesy of the fine fiends from Scream Factory, and Arrow Video has put together a 2-Disc Limited Edition set for Ridley Scott’s Legend.

