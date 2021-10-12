Health officials encourage trick-or-treat this year

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re hearing from local families after top health officials said we can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween.

This comes as COVID-19 cases in the country continue to decline.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said people who want to enjoy the holiday should plan on still getting vaccinated against COVID-19 for extra protection.

“Avarie is going to be Sailor Moon and her little sister is going to be Luna. I think we are going to keep it local and in our neighborhood; try to be safe but definitely want her to enjoy it”, Athena Fleury, a parent from South Hadley told 22News.

CDC officials are also saying trick-or-treating will be safe for kids, but people should avoid crowded Halloween parties this year.

