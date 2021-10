DENVER (CBS) – The second storm to hit Colorado this week was already bringing snow to the mountains Thursday morning. The moisture will eventually reach Denver and the Front Range mainly as rain. Snow will impact mountain areas west of the Continental Divide through Noon on Thursday before spreading east of the Divide by the early afternoon. There are no warnings or advisories posted for the mountains but travel along I-70 above Georgetown could become very slow by the end of the day. Most mountain areas in Colorado above 9,000 feet will see 1-4 inches of accumulation. Isolated higher amounts are...

DENVER, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO