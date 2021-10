My first port of call is to say that this is not a guide to meltdowns or a quick fix and nor am I promising that this will work for every child. However, upon saying that, my next statement is that as a mother of two children, both of whom have autism, and being someone who has attended seminars and parenting classes to help my understanding around behaviours relating to autism, some may say I have a bit of knowledge (plus extensive experience) around the subject.

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO