University of Alabama graduate lands job of starship captain on "Star Trek: Discovery"

Tuscaloosa News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA University of Alabama graduate will soon boldly go where no UA graduate has gone before. Sonequa Martin-Green, a Russellville native who graduated from the Capstone in 2007, will be the captain of a starship when the television show "Star Trek: Discovery" premieres its fourth season Nov. 18 on the video...

Variety

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Debuts Season 4 Trailer and Premiere Date

“Star Trek: Discovery” will go where no “Trek” show has gone before, in more ways than one, in its fourth season, as the newest trailer for the Paramount Plus series revealed. Season 4 of “Discovery” picks up after Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) was promoted to captain in the Season 3 finale, the first time a Black woman has sat in the captain’s chair in a live-action “Trek” series. Set nearly 1,000 years further into the future than any other “Trek” series, Season 4 will find the crew of the Discovery contending with a massive anomaly that is five light-years in size, threatening...
TV SERIES
AL.com

Alabama’s Sonequa Martin-Green rules Season 4 trailer for ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

A trailer for the new season of the TV series was released today by Paramount+. Martin-Green, as Capt. Michael Burnham, is large and in charge throughout the 2:11 clip. The actress, born in Russellville, has starred in the series since its debut in 2017, but her character made the leap to captain at the end of Season 3. Burnham, initially assigned to the U.S.S. Discovery as a science specialist, is a human who’s been trained in Vulcan disciplines and the adopted sister of Spock, a legendary figure in the “Star Trek” pantheon.
ALABAMA STATE
ComicBook

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Trailer Reveals Updated Ferengi and Another Surprising Alien

During today's Star Trek: Discovery panel at New York Comic Con, the cast of the series introduced the new trailer for the show's fourth season. The season sees the Discovery crew, now under the command of Captain Michael Burnham, facing an anomaly that threatens the galaxy in the 32nd century. With such destructive potential, it shouldn't surprise fans to find various alien races joining forces to stop it. One of those appears to be a member from a recognizable race, especially to fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: a Ferengi, and a Starfleet officer no less.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Prodigy Reveals Extended First Look at Hologram Captain Janeway

Paramount+ shared a first-look clip featuring Hologram Kathryn Janeway from its upcoming animated Star Trek kids series during today's Star Trek: Prodigy panel at New York Comic-Con. The new clip revealed the beloved Star Trek: Voyager character, voiced by Kate Mulgrew in the new series. The reveal came after Paramount+ screened the show's premiere episode during the following cast and producer panel. You can see the clip below. The event also brought news that another Star Trek: Voyager actor, Richard Beltran, is returning to voice his character, Chakotay, in Star Trek: Prodigy. The show also announced three more cast members in Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, and Jason Alexander.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 4 Trailer Sees the Crew Confronting an Unknown Anomaly

Star Trek fans have been treated to an all-new look at Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery — the first trailer for the upcoming season has been unveiled courtesy of the show's New York Comic Con Panel, and now we have even more of a sense of what lies ahead for Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S Discovery. Star Trek: Discovery will officially premiere on Thursday, November 18, exclusively on Paramount+.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Star Trek Just Made This Deep-Cut TNG Character Into a Captain

This Star Trek: Lower Decks article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 10, “First First Contact.”. In the surprisingly epic, and emotionally affecting Season 2 finale of Star Trek: Lower Decks — “First First Contact” — writer and creator Mike McMahan pulls us back to another era of Trek history and reveals what happened to a character who, in some ways, qualifies as the first The Next Generation Lower Decker, well before the actual TNG episode “Lower Decks” ever aired. At the start of “First First Contact,” Captain Freeman reveals the USS Cerritos will be going on a joint mission with the USS Archimedes commanded by her “old friend” Captain Sonya Gomez.
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Dives Into NYCC ‘Discovery’ And ‘Prodigy’ Reveals And ‘Lower Decks’ Season 2 Finale

Tony and Laurie start off with the biggest news of the week: William Shatner is now the oldest person to go into space. They are both moved by what a profound experience it was for him. They also cover the latest on the possible IATSE strike, recap the New York Comic Con panels and video from Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Discovery, give a production update on Strange New Worlds, and review Brent Spiner’s new book (and audiobook featuring the TNG cast), Fan Fiction. Then they dive into their review of the Lower Decks season 2 finale, “First First Contact.” They wrap up with a look at Clint Howard reminiscing about being on Star Trek as a kid on Late Night with Seth Meyers and an article that draws connections between Star Trek and The Good Fight.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Another Star Trek: The Next Generation Character Returns and They're a Captain Now

A Star Trek: The Next Generation character returns in Star Trek: Lower Decks' second season finale episode, "First First Contact." Last year's finale saw Captain William Riker and Deanna Troi of the USS Titan showed up to save the day. In this season finale, it's another Star Trek: The Next Generation character that's been promoted to captain, but one less well know than the Enterprise's former first officer and counselor. It's Sonia Gomez, who appeared in two episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, returning to the universe. Gomez, who is best known for spilling hot chocolate on Captain Picard's uniform, is now a captain and again played by Lycia Naff.
TV SERIES
IGN

How Captain Janeway Came Back for a New Star Trek With Prodigy

The new animated series Star Trek: Prodigy features the return of Kate Mulgrew as Captain Kathryn Janeway... or more specifically, Hologram Kathryn Janeway, the guiding force aboard the show's starship, the USS Protostar. But how exactly did Mulgrew wind up coming back to the Star Trek world to reprise her most famous character? We spoke to the Star Trek: Prodigy cast about their new characters, including Mulgrew and her co-stars Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), and Ella Purnell (Gwyn), plus executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman and director and co-executive producer Ben Hibon. And of course the biggest question we had about Prodigy, the newest of the many Star Trek shows, was how exactly did Trek mega-producer Alex Kurtzman manage to lure Mulgrew back? And what does it mean for the world of Star Trek: Prodigy and its younger characters. After all, this isn't reqlly Captain Janeway who Mulgrew is playing, but rather a Hologram Janeway based on her Star Trek: Voyager character! The one-hour Star Trek: Prodigy premiere hits on Thursday, Oct. 28, on Paramount+ in the U.S. Prodigy will also be available on Paramount+ in international territories including Latin America, the Nordics, and Australia.
TV SERIES

