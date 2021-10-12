Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at elderly housing facility in East Hartford

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set and killed the cinematographer, authorities said. The director of the Western being filmed was wounded, and authorities are investigating what happened. Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer on the movie “Rust,” and director Joel Souza were shot...
LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth, 95, spent a night in hospital for the first time in years for what Buckingham Palace termed "preliminary investigations", but was in good spirits and back at work at Windsor Castle on Thursday. The world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch cancelled an official...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In a rare show of bipartisanship on the House floor, the...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The FBI on Thursday identified human remains found in a Florida nature preserve as those of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito while the couple was on a cross-country road trip. The remains, a backpack and notebook believed...
Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday recommended the COVID-19 vaccine boosters for recipients of the Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) shots, and said Americans can choose a different shot from their original inoculation as a booster. CDC director...
A Haitian gang leader has threatened to kill 17 members of a U.S. Christian missionary group being held hostage in the lawless Caribbean nation. In a video posted to social media on Thursday, a man believed to be the leader of the "400 Mazowo" gang says he'll shoot the 16 Americans and one Canadian, including five children, if his group's demand for $1 million in ransom for each hostage is not met.
Some investors aren't waiting to see if former President Donald Trump's plans for a media company to challenge the likes of Facebook, Twitter and even Disney can actually become reality — they're all in. Trump said Wednesday that he's launching Trump Media & Technology Group as a rival to the...
BERLIN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) was 95.6% effective against the coronavirus when compared to a vaccinated group that did not get the third shot, data from a large study released by the companies showed on Thursday.
A family of three died of hyperthermia and probable dehydration while hiking in a remote area in California this summer, Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese announced Thursday. Their dog was also with them, and officials believe it died of a probable heat-related death. "This is a real tragedy," Briese said...
