Suspect accused of multi-parish crimes, death of trooper denied bond

By Stacie Richard
 10 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Matthew Mire, the suspect in multiple Saturday morning shootings in Livingston and Ascension Parish including the death of a trooper, appeared before a judge on Tuesday where he was denied bond.

A representative of the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison said Mire is being held in lockdown on suicide watch after his release from a hospital on Monday.

Mire will reappear in court in East Baton Rouge Parish on Dec. 1.

According to arrest documents, while in the hospital, Mire asked troopers standing guard about Gaubert and said, “I didn’t mean to, but the guy was watching the house.”

Mire was booked into EBR Prison and charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated flight from an officer. He is expected to receive more charges in Ascension and Livingston parishes.

Mire was taken to jail as Master Trooper Adam Gaubert was taken to Resthaven Gardens of Memory Funeral Home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJXxr_0cOJvobR00
Matthew Mire was released from the hospital, taken to EBR Parish jail. Photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police

Over the weekend, 31-year-old Mire allegedly shot at five people over the course of a few hours. Police said Mire shot two people in Livingston Parish before traveling to Ascension Parish where he shot two more people.

A 19-year veteran of Louisiana State Police, Gaubert, was ambushed and killed in his patrol car, according to authorities.

