Geography Prof. John Hudson is teaching the same geography course this quarter that he taught his first quarter at Northwestern — 50 years ago. As the University’s only geography professor, Hudson single-handedly runs the adjunct geography major. NU incorporated its geography program into the anthropology department in 1987 after the subject fell out of fashion and several geography faculty left NU. After the department closed, Hudson took it upon himself to keep the geography program running. He teaches five lecture courses every year, with topics ranging from “Chicago and Its Region” to “Principles of Cartography.”

COLLEGES ・ 10 DAYS AGO