Ohio State

Ohio Father Gets Kids to School in Limo During Bus Driver Shortage

By Dana Marshall
1049 The Edge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Ohio dad found a fun, temporary solution to the bus driver shortage and the school board is not happy. Due to the school bus driver shortage, many kids in Central Ohio missed school on Friday, October 1st. When Monday rolled around, Sean Rogers Jr. was prepared. He stopped by his father's limousine company and borrowed a huge SUV limo. Mr. Rogers didn't just take his children to school. He took 25 kids to school that day. The next day, Rogers took 42 kids to school, with class. One parent called Rogers a blessing, however, the school board isn't thrilled according to NBC 12,

