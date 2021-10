Green Bay Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander (shoulder) was placed on the short-term injured reserve Saturday. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) According to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Alexander will put off shoulder surgery and play this season. The All-Pro corner will miss at least the next three weeks. This is a massive blow to a Packers defense that allows 209 passing yards per game, the eighth-best in the NFL. Eric Stokes will replace Alexander in the lineup and should have an expanded role while the 24-year-old standout corner is sidelined.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO