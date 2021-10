What happened on October 15 in the history of the New York Rangers. On this date in 1955 something happened at the Montreal Forum that had never happened before. The Rangers lost 4-1, something that definitely had happened before. Maurice “The Rocket” Richard scored twice and that had also definitely happened before. What was new was that Maurice’s little brother, Henri, also scored, his first NHL goal. It came in Henri Richard’s fourth NHL game and this was the first time the Richard brothers scored in the same game. The brothers scored in the same game nine times in that season.

