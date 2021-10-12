CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenn. docs could face disciplinary action for false COVID information

By Caroline Sutton
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 10 days ago
Doctors who spread false COVID-19 information can now face disciplinary action, including suspension or having their medical license revoked in extreme cases.

In late September, the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners adopted a new policy based on language from the Federation of State Medical Boards. With this new policy, physicians who create or spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation could be formally disciplined.

The board, which consists of 12 members appointed by the governor, is responsible for disciplining physicians who violate practice standards.

Anyone can file a complaint against a physician if they believe their behavior is unacceptable by calling the department of health at 800-852-2187.

CHERYL PATSY
10d ago

It is fact that other ailments were medically reported as covid19 . The doctors should have their license pulled. Now show the actual cases.How many people actually die from corvid? The Oath means NOTHING. I, left long ago for the very reason. Glad to know this.

SARAH JOHNSON-BAIN
10d ago

does this also mean that we can press charges against doctors who give us misinformation about the virus that concerns data that proves that virus is a hoax

Michael Norris
9d ago

I'll say again, 329,283,000 haven't died from covid, 717,000 have. 99.7% compared to .3% 99.7% almost 100%. This covid thing is one big lie. There was no need for a vaccine in the first place. So why would anyone for any reason risk their health and life on this shot that doesn't do anything. As this progresses more truth about this conspiracy is going to come to light. Stand firm, Americans.

