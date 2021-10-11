CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Brandy Zdan – “The Worst Thing”: Local Artist of the Week

By Miranda Renzi
lightning100.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandy Zdan is Lightning 100’s Local Artist of the Week! Zdan recently released a new single titled “The Worst Thing,” which is the third single she has released in anticipation of her upcoming album Falcon. “The Worst Thing” is accompanied by a music video that was directed by Taylor McFadden and co-produced by McFadden and Zdan.

lightning100.com

Comments / 0

Related
AceShowbiz

Artist of the Week: Lainey Wilson

The 'Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' singer becomes one of this year's standout new artists as she reaches the summit on Billboard charts with hit single 'Things a Man Oughta Know'. AceShowbiz - Lainey Wilson penned a heartfelt letter and the message was conveyed beautifully in her new single titled "Things a Man Oughta Know." The music, a country throwback, was captivating and the lyrics hit deep. It quickly became one of the new favorites among country music fans.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Chlöe Performs “Have Mercy” on Fallon: Watch

Chlöe—aka Chloe Bailey of sister duo Chloe x Halle—was the musical guest on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She came through with a performance of “Have Mercy,” which she also recently performed at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Chlöe, joined by a small string ensemble, introduced her Fallon performance by saying, “Good evening, everyone. Thank you for coming out. I would like to perform the ‘Big Booty’ Sonata in C-sharp minor. Thank you.” Watch below.
MUSIC
Billboard

Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton & Nadine Velazquez Are Regal & Raunchy in 'Nasty Girl' Music Video From 'Queens'

Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez are rooting for every "Nasty Girl" in their first single and music video from the upcoming ABC series Queens. They will all star in the upcoming hip-hop drama series about a former '90s girl group called the Nasty Bitches trying to shine once more in the spotlight. Ahead of the series' premiere, Brandy, Eve, Naughton and Velazquez released their first joint single "Nasty Girl" on Friday (Oct. 1) via Def Jam Recordings.
MUSIC
Primetimer

Watch Queens' first music video

The upcoming ABC musical drama starring Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez as members of a 1990s hip-hop girls group who've reunited has released "Nasty Girl," its first throwback music video.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Single Motherhood
rcreader.com

Ginuwine, October 16

Saturday, October 16, 7:30 p.m. A modern legend in the realms of R&B and hip-hop soul, Ginuwine – performing locally as a headliner on the Back It Up Tour – plays an October 16 concert at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, the multi-platinum-selling, chart-topping artist revered for albums including The Life and The Senior, as well as Billboard's smash R&B singles “Pony,” “Differences,” and “So Anxious.”
EAST MOLINE, IL
loudersound.com

Rachel Flowers releases trailer for new solo album

California multi-instrumentalist and composer Rachel Flowers will release her brand new studio album, Bigger On The Inside, on October 1. You can listen to a trailer for the new album below. Flowers was one of the highlights of the 2016 Keith Emerson tribute concert and the subsequent Fanfare For The...
MUSIC
osceolasun.com

Local artist Samantha Grimes to release first album

Samantha Grimes got back into the music scene just time for the pandemic. Grimes grew up in Forest Lake, Minn. and started playing guitar when she was five. She played in seveal bands as a teenager and briefly toured the tristate area before taking a temporary hiatus in her music career. She picked music back up in around 2016 and has been refining her style and sound over the course of the last few years. Her current band is made up of herself, drummer Nick Engelhart and bassist Jon Larson.
FOREST LAKE, MN
thatgrapejuice.net

The Pop Stop: Calum Scott, Brandi Carlile, & More Deliver This Week’s Hidden Gems

That Grape Juice know how passionate we are about music – whether that be past or present. However, unlike our other segments – Retro Rewind, TGJ Replay, and From The Vault – The Pop Stop is the most in-depth look at Pop songs that may have flown under the radar over the last week that you should know, rather they be from music’s biggest stars or those on the rise.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
undertheradarmag.com

Sylvie Share Video for New Single “Shooting Star”

Canadian indie rock group Sylvie have shared a video for their new single “Shooting Star.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming self-titled debut EP, which will be out this Friday (Oct. 1) via Terrible Records. Watch the video below. “Shooting Star” is a previously unreleased song first conceived...
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

From Migos to Brandi Carlile — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From Migos to Brandi Carlile: The seventy-third LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s electronic music from Icarus Moth, hip-hop from Migos, R&B from Toian and Chloe, rock from Sleater-Kinney and the Lumineers, and so much more. Find us on...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Rising artist Dani Sylvia reflects on the heartache of secret relationships on "Love Me Loud"

Emerging artist Dani Sylvia explores the pain of a secret relationship on soulful offering, “Love Me Loud,” taken from her upcoming album 1.11. Capturing heartache and the desire for the truth to be brought to light with her emotive vocals and anthemic, lush instrumentals, the track leans into Sylvia’s brand of misery-pop, taking shape as an emblem of her ability to embed self-awareness into catchy music.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Former GREAT WHITE Singer TERRY ILOUS Launches LAND OF GYPSIES

Frontiers Music Srl will release the self-titled debut album from LAND OF GYPSIES on December 10. The official music video for the disc's first single, "Shattered", can be seen below. LAND OF GYPSIES, formerly known as GANG OF SOULS, is a new Los Angeles-based band featuring an artistic union between...
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Music Video Premiere: Olivia Rox Unveils Magical “Princess”

Pop diva Olivia Rox introduces the music video for “Princess,” a song about finding love in the midst of an iridescent fairytale. Olivia Rox exploded on the world’s consciousness, becoming a household name, when she appeared on Season 15 of American Idol, advancing to the Final 6, followed by performing around the globe – North America, Europe, Mexico, and Asia.
MUSIC
lightning100.com

The Foxies – “Little Monsters”: DJ Pick of the Week

Goth pop enthusiasts The Foxies live up to their genre with their latest single “Little Monsters.” The single embodies everything the trio is looking for in their sound as they fuse disco with rock. The Nashville group’s latest single stands out from the rest and is Melissa’s DJ Pick of the Week.
NASHVILLE, TN
lightning100.com

Music Business Radio: Kristen Merlin

This week on MBR we talk with artist/singer-songwriter, Kristen Merlin. She first gained recognition on NBC’s The Voice and is now gaining more fans and accolades as she continues her ascent into the hearts of America. Kristen will talk about her journey before and after The Voice including what led her to Nashville, her songwriter process, connecting with her fans, and creating her own narrative and successes through her powerhouse live performances.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sioux City Journal

'Queens' brings Eve, Brandy and others back into the music fold

Could a hip-hop group from the ‘90s make a comeback in 2021 and succeed? Absolutely, say the stars of “Queens,” a new ABC drama about just such a revival. “I actually feel like it might be easier to reboot,” says Naturi Naughton, who plays Jill “Da Thrill,” one of the Nasty B’s who left the business and is living a quiet life in Montana. The real question, she says, is: “Do you really want this life again?”
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

Delyn Grey Cuts Loose on “Set Me Free”

The defining moment of “Set Me Free”, the latest single and video from Toronto’s Delyn Grey, comes about a minute or so into the cut. It’s wedged between a deliberately deceptive guitar solo on a pair of tracks—quiet, gently stirring, and reflective, almost—and an uproarious hook that upends any such pretensions.
MUSIC
theaureview.com

Exclusive Single Premiere: Afterthought “Summerset Stunner” (2021)

The brilliantly upbeat “Summerset Stunner” from Sydney pop-punk quintet Afterthought is bursting with sunshine and optimism. With classic indie guitars, a tight beat and soaring harmonies this is a track to celebrate love and friendship. This is the second single to be released from their forthcoming sophomore self-titled EP, to be released on the 22nd October, 2021. The lead single, “Homebound” was released last month.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Ed Sheeran Join Coldplay for ‘Fix You,’ ‘Shivers’

Coldplay invited Ed Sheeran onstage during their performance at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire last night. Sheeran collaborated with the group on a rendition of “Fix You,” from Coldplay’s album X&Y. The band also accompanied Sheeran as he played his own tracks, “Shape Of You” and recent single “Shivers.” Coldplay is set to release their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, on Friday October 15th. The band has been teasing the new music in a series of cryptic clues delivered via Spotify canvases and digital billboards to unveil new song lyrics from the project. “We’re excited to launch a global scavenger hunt with Spotify to unveil the lyrics from our new album Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay said in a release. “We hope fans around the world have fun following the clues and hunting down the alien billboards.” The band recently brought out surprise guests Billie Eilish and Finneas to perform “Fix You” during the band’s Global Citizen Live set at New York City’s Great Lawn in Central Park a few weeks ago. Sheeran, meanwhile, unveiled “Shivers,” his latest single, in September. The song will appear on his upcoming album, = (Equals), set to arrive October 29th via Atlantic Records.    
MUSIC
JamBase

Brian Kastan Releases New Improvisational Album ‘Free Blues’

Guitarist Brian Kastan released an improvisational new album entitled Free Blues. The album is the 33rd issued by Kastan, who is also an accomplished electric/fretless bass player, composer, author, and digital landscape photographer. A prolific multi-instrumentalist, Kastan made his mark with original sounding improvisations and composing style, self-developed hybrid fingerpicking...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy