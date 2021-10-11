Brandy Zdan – “The Worst Thing”: Local Artist of the Week

Coldplay invited Ed Sheeran onstage during their performance at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire last night. Sheeran collaborated with the group on a rendition of “Fix You,” from Coldplay’s album X&Y. The band also accompanied Sheeran as he played his own tracks, “Shape Of You” and recent single “Shivers.” Coldplay is set to release their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, on Friday October 15th. The band has been teasing the new music in a series of cryptic clues delivered via Spotify canvases and digital billboards to unveil new song lyrics from the project. “We’re excited to launch a global scavenger hunt with Spotify to unveil the lyrics from our new album Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay said in a release. “We hope fans around the world have fun following the clues and hunting down the alien billboards.” The band recently brought out surprise guests Billie Eilish and Finneas to perform “Fix You” during the band’s Global Citizen Live set at New York City’s Great Lawn in Central Park a few weeks ago. Sheeran, meanwhile, unveiled “Shivers,” his latest single, in September. The song will appear on his upcoming album, = (Equals), set to arrive October 29th via Atlantic Records.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO