CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Vilsack testifies on USDA efforts in the livestock sector

By CAROL RYAN DUMAS Capital Press
capitalpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack stressed the need for additional processing capacity during a hearing of the House Agriculture Committee on the state of the livestock industry. Inventories of beef, pork and poultry are down for a variety of reasons, whether it’s drought, disease or supply-chain disruptions. At the same time,...

www.capitalpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

More USDA nominees in the pipeline, says Vilsack

The White House is currently vetting possible nominees for key sub-cabinet positions at the USDA, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack during a teleconference on Thursday. “I suspect we will be seeing nominees soon on some of those vacancies.”. Five months after taking office, President Biden has yet to announce his...
AGRICULTURE
kiwaradio.com

Vilsack announces $275M rural water infrastructure investment

IARN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning a multimillion-dollar investment in rural water infrastructure. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack on Thursday announced that the department is investing approximately $272 million to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure for 270,000 people living in rural communities across 37 states and Puerto Rico.
RUSSELL, IA
pnwag.net

Vilsack Promotes Climate Smart Plan

Late last month, Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack, introduced a new USDA climate-smart agriculture and forestry and marking and financing partnership initiative. “Will help finance the production of climate-smart commodities through a series of large-scale pilots and demonstration projects funded from the USDA. To finance the steps necessary to properly measure and validate the environmental response and result from these practices.”
AGRICULTURE
kfgo.com

USDA Launches First Phase of Soil Carbon Monitoring Efforts through CRP

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $10 million in a new initiative to sample, measure, and monitor soil carbon on Conservation Reserve Program acres. The investment seeks to better quantify the climate outcomes of the program. USDA says CRP is an important tool in the Nation’s fight to reduce the worst impacts of...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
krcu.org

Tom Vilsack On The Pandemic, Groceries, And The American Supply Chain

According to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, the pandemic has “impacted every stage of our food supply chain.”. It’s a concern that’s shared by farmers, schools, and some of the country’s biggest retailers. In fact, some of our biggest food producers are now telling grocers to cancel some planned promotions to...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Vilsack Discusses Ways To Help The Livestock Industry

Many agree that additional processing capacity within the livestock sector is needed to address current issues within the industry. But as Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently told the house Agriculture Committee, other forms of assistance are available from USDA, or are being developed. For example, he pointed to reducing overtime inspection costs for small and very small processors.
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

New USDA Crop and Livestock Reports Coming

Traders are anxiously awaiting USDA’s next round of reports which should give us a better idea of the size and market prospects for the major crops. And as Gary Crawford reports, USDA will also release revised forecasts for the livestock sector. USDA will release the new round of crop and...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Poultry#Drought
capitalpress.com

NCBA: Congress must take a multi-pronged approach

The last few years have been difficult for livestock producers, and they laid out their concerns during a hearing by the House Agriculture Committee on the state of the industry. Todd Wilkinson, vice president of National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and a South Dakota rancher, told the committee cattle production is...
iowatorch.com

Feenstra Presses Vilsack on Cattle Market Reform

WASHINGTON – On Thursday, the House Agriculture Committee held a full hearing on the state of the livestock industry, specifically addressing concerns regarding anticompetitive behavior in the cattle marketplace. U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, raised the concerns Iowa cattle producers have brought to his attention — including the urgent need to provide much-needed certainty in the industry by identifying and implementing policy solutions.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Vilsack Offers Updated On AIM Efforts

Back in April, when President Biden had his climate summit at the White House he announced his AIM for Climate initiative, the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate. It’s goal is to form a coalition of nations to join that mission. What’s happened since then?. “Out focus for the last several...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WOWO News

Ag Secretary Vilsack Announces Climate Package

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced a $3 billion comprehensive set of investments to address challenges facing farmers and ranchers. USDA says the investments will support drought resilience and response, animal disease prevention, market disruption relief, and purchase food for school nutrition programs. The support will be made available via the Commodity Credit Corporation. Specifically, the package includes $500 million each for drought, African swine fever, and market disruptions, and up to $1.5 billion to provide assistance to help schools respond to supply chain disruptions. Secretary Vilsack also outlined and requested public comments on a new climate partnership initiative designed to create new revenue streams for producers via market opportunities for commodities produced using climate-smart practices. Vilsack adds, “Today, we ask for public input to inform our decision making and enhance the design of this initiative.” USDA is seeking input specifically on the current state of climate-smart commodity markets, systems for quantification, and potential protocols, among other topics.
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

USDA to hold webinars on Livestock Mandatory Reporting for hog producers later this month

The US Department of Agriculture will hold a series of educational webinars on the Livestock Mandatory Reporting (LMR) Program for pork producers. Set for Oct. 12, 19 and 26 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Central Time, the webinars will feature USDA Market News staff and a panel of pork industry representatives who will provide an overview of LMR live hog and wholesale pork reporting and how that data can be used to make marketing decisions at the farm and other points in the supply chain.
AGRICULTURE
FOX26

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack talks farmers' struggles, meatpacker consolidation

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Climate change, pandemic supply chain disruptions and a lack of competition among meat processors are taking a toll on everyone from farmers to customers. This week Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced a set of investments totaling $3 billion though the Commodity Credit Corporation, a government entity meant to stabilize and protect farm income and prices.
AGRICULTURE
coloradopolitics.com

USDA's Vilsack talks climate-smart agriculture in two speeches in Colorado

In two days of appearances in Colorado, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced a new initiative to foster climate-smart practices in agriculture and forestry and talked about his agency’s efforts on equity. During a speech at the Salazar Center for North American Conservation at Colorado State University Wednesday, Vilsack announced...
COLORADO STATE
WTNH

USDA offering disaster assistance for CT farmers, livestock producers who were impacted by Hurricane Ida

(WTNH) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced assistance to farmers and livestock producers in Connecticut who were impacted by Hurricane Ida. The USDA has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover. Impacted producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
capitalpress.com

Oregon, Idaho onion growers seek help with inspections for imports

The USDA's plan to eliminate a marketing order for south Texas onions could hurt growers in Oregon and Idaho. Growers in south Texas voted earlier this year to drop the marketing order, which required imported onions to meet the same standards as U.S.-grown onions. If the USDA drops the marketing...
Kansas Reflector

Farmers need Congress to chip in on climate-smart agriculture

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Zack Pistora is the interim executive director for the Kansas Rural Center and longtime environmental lobbyist for the Kansas Chapter of Sierra Club. Farmers are used […] The post Farmers need Congress to chip in on climate-smart agriculture appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy