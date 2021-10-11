Baby Huey Promoted to APD at Classic Rock Sation 107.7 The Bone

Up-and-coming singer Emani 22 has tragically passed away. As friends like Bhad Bhabie pay tribute to her, here’s everything you need to know about the young musician. Emani 22 has died at the age of 22, her producer J Maine confirmed to People. The up-and-coming singer, born Emani Johnson, was on the rise after dropping hits like “Feelings” and “Inside” featuring rapper Trippie Redd. “Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in,” J Maine told the outlet on October 14. “I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was ‘The Color Red.’ The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I’d ever see her again.” Here’s 5 things to know about her.

