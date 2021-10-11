CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby Huey Promoted to APD at Classic Rock Sation 107.7 The Bone

By Hassahn
radiofacts.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) announces that it has promoted Baby Huey (also known as Danny Delmore) to Assistant Program Director for Bay Area Classic Rock station, 107.7 The Bone/KSAN-FM. A 16-year veteran of the station, Baby Huey will continue to be heard on The Bone every Saturday from 3pm-8pm and Sundays from 7pm-10pm.

Weekend host DANNY (BABY HUEY) DELMORE has been promoted to APD at CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE)/SAN FRANCISCO. DELMORE, who will continue to host SATURDAYS 3-8p and SUNDAYS 7-10p (PT) and hosts the “IN THE KLIQ” pro wrestling podcast, has been with THE BONE for 16 years, including producing the “LAMONT AND TONELLI” morning show.
#Apd#Bone#Cumulus Media#Classic Rock Sation 107 7#Cmls#Assistant Program#Kliq#Ksan
