Simsbury farm where Martin Luther King Jr. worked to be preserved

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Civil Rights landmark will be preserved here in Connecticut.

It was at a Simsbury tobacco farm where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. decided to become a minister. He worked at Meadowood as part of a work program in college.

People in Simsbury voted in a May referendum to buy the land. While a good portion will be a working farm, some will be put aside for recreation.

The town also has plans to restore some of the historic buildings on that property and add it to the Connecticut Freedom Trail.

