CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Darke County, OH

1 killed in crash involving dump truck, motorcycle in Darke County

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZnZk_0cOJtWjf00
(PBNJ Productions/Getty Images/Tetra images RF)

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened on State Route 571 Monday evening.

Deputies along with Gettysburg Fire and Rescue responded to the 6600 block of State Route 571 at approximately 4:07 p.m. on a reported head-on crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Preliminary investigation revealed a dump truck driven by Gregory Friend 55, of Tipp City, was traveling eastbound on State Route 571 and attempted to pass another eastbound vehicle. The dump truck then struck a westbound motorcycle head-on.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as John Neargarder 39, of Greenville. Neargarder was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Friend was treated and released at the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WHIO Dayton

2 flown from fiery crash on SR 202 near Troy, Tipp City

MIAMI COUNTY — Two people were flown to an area hospital from the scene of a three-car crash on Route 202 near Troy and Tipp City Thursday afternoon. News Center 7 previously reported that crews on scene told us that three additional people were transported from the scene, however, Deputy Warren Edmondson with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said the only people transported from the scene were the two individuals flown by a medical helicopter.
TIPP CITY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Officials investigating ‘suspicious’ fire in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 10:45 p.m.:. According to Dayton Fire District Chief Andrew Wiley, fire officials are investigating a “suspicious” fire on W. Third St. Wiley told News Center 7 that a 911 caller reported seeing a man set the building, near the corner of W. Third and N. Broadway streets, on fire and then running from the scene.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Darke County, OH
City
Gettysburg, OH
Darke County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Traffic
Local
Ohio Accidents
Darke County, OH
Traffic
City
Greenville, OH
City
Tipp City, OH
Darke County, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

4 people killed in Tacoma shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — Four people died Thursday after a shooting in Washington state, according to authorities in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department, two women and one man died at the scene, KIRO-TV reported. A man was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries, the...
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Milwaukee police confirm missing 3-year-old boy found dead

MILWAUKEE — A 3-year-old Wisconsin boy who has been missing for a week was found dead Thursday, authorities said. Major Harris, who has been the subject of an Amber Alert since Saturday, was found in a container near some garbage cans in Milwaukee, WISN-TV reported. Police did not release any additional details, according to the television station.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
46K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy