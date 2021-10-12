1 killed in crash involving dump truck, motorcycle in Darke County

(PBNJ Productions/Getty Images/Tetra images RF)

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened on State Route 571 Monday evening.

Deputies along with Gettysburg Fire and Rescue responded to the 6600 block of State Route 571 at approximately 4:07 p.m. on a reported head-on crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Preliminary investigation revealed a dump truck driven by Gregory Friend 55, of Tipp City, was traveling eastbound on State Route 571 and attempted to pass another eastbound vehicle. The dump truck then struck a westbound motorcycle head-on.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as John Neargarder 39, of Greenville. Neargarder was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Friend was treated and released at the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

