NBA

Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Officially out

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Okogie (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against...

www.cbssports.com

Mitchellrepublic.com

Without a contract extension, this season has added meaning for Josh Okogie

Josh Okogie and the Minnesota Timberwolves didn’t come to an extension agreement ahead of Monday’s deadline for rookies from the 2018 NBA Draft class to reach a deal. There was never much noise around a potential agreement, either. The guard said there was no disappointment at the lack of a...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
Josh Okogie
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Honors Carmelo Anthony’s Basketball Career With Special Air Jordan 1 PE

Carmelo Anthony will suit up for his 19th season in the NBA tonight with his new Los Angeles Lakers team and he also has a new pair of kicks for the special occasion. As first reported by Bleacher Report’s BR Kicks on social media, Jordan Brand has created a special iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low for the longtime sponsored athlete. According to the outlet, the style dubbed “Baltimore Crab” was made exclusively for Anthony. The shoe pays homage to the 37-year-old forward’s Baltimore roots with a color scheme that resembles a crab. The exclusive sneaker features a brown-based nubuck upper...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Surprising Kawhi Leonard News

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had major news to share with his fans this week. However, his latest announcement has nothing to do with his eventual return to the hardwood. It turns out Leonard’s executive produced album, Culture Jam Vol. 1, will be officially released this Friday. The album...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Bogut on Ben Simmons: 'He has form doing these kinds of things'

Goorjian’s comments come after Aussie basketball icon Andrew Bogut weighed in on the “ugly” stand-off between Simmons and the 76ers. “It’s not good for either party, in my opinion. Ben’s side of things, training with your phone in your pocket, not being glued in to what’s going on,” Bogut told SEN on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, he has form doing these kinds of things; we experienced it with the national team. “There’s not going to be too much sympathy for him, but hopefully they can sort it out and both parties can have something positive to come out of it.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Lakers suffer injury setback to another key player

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn will have to wait a few more weeks before making his regular-season debut in purple-and-gold. Nunn had been out for over a week with a sprained right ankle, which forced him to miss the Lakers season-opening loss at home to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday (he was initially listed as a game-time decision.)
NBA
CBS Sports

Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Officially out Friday

Cunningham (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the 76ers. Cunningham doesn't yet have a timetable to return to the court, but he'll be sidelined for the preseason finale. Josh Jackson and Hamidou Diallo are in line for increased run if Cunningham is unavailable for the regular-season opener against the Bulls on Wednesday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Packers' Josh Myers: Ruled out for Week 5

Myers (finger) has been ruled of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. There is no indication when Myers picked up the finger injury, but he will miss his first game of the season in Week 5. Expect Lucas Patrick to fill in for Myers against the Bengals. The center has had a strong start to the season and will look to continue his rookie campaign in Week 6 against the Bears.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Akiem Hicks: Officially ruled out

Hicks (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Hicks was listed as doubtful for Sunday's Week 5 matchup, and he'll be unable to suit up against the Raiders. Angelo Blackson will likely take on a starting role after he filled in following Hicks' early exit last week.
NFL
ClutchPoints

1 pleasant surprise who stood out for Timberwolves during 2021 NBA training camp

The 2021-22 NBA season has yet to start but the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2021-22 are already dealing with controversy after ex-general manager Gersson Rosas was fired from his post just days before the start of training camp. It definitely wasn’t an ideal way to kick off a campaign where they look to make significant progress. All the Timberwolves can do is move on and place their focus on the upcoming season with the goal of making the postseason.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: 'Hopeful' for opener

McLaughlin (groin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's season-opener against Houston, Dane Moore of BlueWire reports. The reserve guard is still dealing with the strained groin that hampered him during the preseason, but coach Chris Finch said Monday that he's "hopeful" McLauhglin will be available. If that's ultimately the case, McLaughlin could see a slight boost in minutes with Patrick Beverley serving a one-game suspension Wednesday.
NBA

