Rev. Dr. Horace Hummel

LINCOLN – Explore death, mourning and the afterlife at Hearthside House Museum, 677 Great Road. Hearthside will present the Gone But Not Forgotten exhibit on Oct. 16, 23, 24 and 30; the drive-in movie “Ghost” on Nov. 6, and a History of the Paranormal Exhibit and Investigations on Nov. 12-14. The topics of death and mourning in the 19th century are featured during Hearthside House Museum’s annual exhibit, Gone But Not Forgotten, when this majestic stone mansion gets draped in black and the “household” experiences what a family went through when a loved one passed away and the numerous superstitions they believed in, all to make the journey for the deceased a successful one. It was also during the Victorian times that a strong belief in communicating with the other side became popular. This year, Hearthside’s exhibit will go full circle with a look at death, mourning and the afterlife through two exhibits: “Gone But Not Forgotten” during October, and as host of a traveling exhibit, “History of the Paranormal” in November.

LINCOLN, RI ・ 8 DAYS AGO