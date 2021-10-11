CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rev. Dr. Horace Hummel

Rev. Dr. Horace Dwight Hummel was taken home to his Savior October 7, 2021, dying peacefully in his sleep at The Manor House in Vista, CA.

The Paso Robles Press

You Are Here to Shine By Rev. Elizabeth Rowley

Thich Nhat Hahn tells a great story of a monk who went to meditate alone. He left the monastery and took a boat out to the middle of a lake, and closed his eyes. Deep in meditation after several hours of silence, the monk felt the blow of another boat hitting his. Anger rose in him, and when he opened his eyes, he was ready to shout at the boatman who disturbed his meditation. But when he opened his eyes, he saw that it was an empty boat floating around. He realized that anger was within him and just needed to hit an external object to provoke it.
New Pittsburgh Courier

Instant Inspiration with Rev. A. Marie Walker

“O taste and see that the Lord is GOOD: blessed is the man that trust in Him.”. REV. WALKER SAYS: Try the Lord and trust in Him for He is GOOD to us. (Rev. A. Marie Walker is servant pastor of St. John Baptist Church in Wilmerding.)
Fredericksburg Standard

Rev. Samuel A. Dolgener

A celebration of life service in memory of the late Rev. Samuel A. Dolgener will be held Saturday, Oct. 16. The service will begin at 11 a.m. at the Destiny Church, formerly Greater Life Christian Center, 106 S. Edison St. Dolgener died Aug. 24, 2021. He was the original pastor...
sksm.edu

Rev. Dr. Traci West

Rev. Dr. Traci C. West is the James W. Pearsall Professor of Christian Ethics and African American Studies at Drew University Theological School (Madison, NJ). Her teaching, research, and publications focus on the construction of liberative and explicitly antiracist social ethics in church and society, especially related to gender and sexuality justice. She also teaches in community settings ranging from local churches to the New Jersey state prisons. In addition to many articles and book chapters, she is the author of Solidarity and Defiant Spirituality: Africana Lessons on Religion, Racism, and Ending Gender Violence, Disruptive Christian Ethics: When Racism and Women’s Lives Matter, Wounds of the Spirit: Black Women, Violence, and Resistance Ethics, and editor of Our Family Values: Same-sex Marriage and Religion. She is an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church where she has been involved with organizing that centers the voices of Queer, Transgender, and People of Color in the struggle for LGBTQIA equality in the church.​
Grand Haven Tribune

'A huge loss to this community': Rev. Peter Theune dies

SPRING LAKE — The Rev. Peter Theune’s vast impact on the Tri-Cities won’t soon be forgotten. Theune was instrumental in starting Spring Lake-based The People Center, The Little Red House and Bluebird Cancer Retreats, in addition to serving as pastor at many different congregations.
The State-Journal

Rev. Ron Moore Jr.: The power of trying

Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, foreasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord. — 1 Corinthians 15:58. There is a power in trying. That thing that is in you. That business. That spouse....
bizjournals

Rev. Dr. Daryl Ward

Rev. Dr. Daryl Ward joined the Board of Trustees for Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley. He is serving a three-year term. The Agency’s mission is to empower people with disabilities and other needs to enhance their quality of life. Rev. Dr. Daryl Ward pastored the Omega Baptist Church for over 30 years. He mentored ever 60 ministers; many are leading pastorates throughout the nation. He created the African-American Ministries and implemented the Urban Outreach Foundation Christian Educators.
drew.edu

The Rev. Dr. Emma Jordan-Simpson T’09 Named President of Auburn Seminary

Drew congratulates the Theological School alum on the incredible achievement. October 2021 – The Rev. Dr. Emma Jordan-Simpson T’09 has been named the next President of Auburn Seminary. The decision was announced after an intense 11-month search. Jordan-Simpson earned her Doctor of Ministry with distinction in Congregational Growth and Development...
wrdlfm.com

Rev. Charles Neff on AU Christian Ministry

Executive Director of the Office of Christian Ministry at Ashland University, Rev. Charles Neff stopped by the WRDL Studios on Monday, October 4 to discuss the Office of Christian Ministry on the AU Campus. Rev. Neff also talked about various events happening and ways that people are able to get more involved. According to Ashland.edu, “The Office of Christian Ministry exists to provide opportunities for AU Students to discover their own path to spiritual growth. Religious life at AU is an amazing and affirming community of love and support where life-long friendships are formed and new dimensions of faith are discovered and lived-out.” (Photo courtesy of AU-Live.com)
dequincynews.com

Rev. Marvin Cole

Rev. Marvin L. Cole, 91, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 11, 2021. He was born on Aug. 17, 1930, to D. E. and Aurelia Cole, in DeQuincy and he held treasured memories of his childhood on Division St. with his precious sister, Melba Cole Perkins.
WLUC

St. Michael Catholic Church hosts Blessing of the Pets ceremony

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette church held a special service for your four-legged family members. St. Michael Catholic Church held a blessing of the pets ceremony at 4:00 P.M. Guests showed up with their dogs, cats, bunnies and hamsters. The event honored tomorrow’s feast day for St. Francis of...
restorationnewsmedia.com

Rev. Thomas Arnold Pope

Arnold Pope was born Sept. 14, 1932, in Enfield, N.C., to Henry and Audrey Pope, two of the finest parents God could have provided. Arnold graduated from Enfield High School, where he rejoiced in playing three years of football. He then attended Duke University, from which he graduated in 1954 with an B.A. degree in religion, and Duke Divinity School, where he earned a M.Div. in 1958. His senior year in college and the three in seminary, he also served as a student pastor for a charge of three churches: Stokes, Parmele and Vernon. In later years, he also earned a Master's in Adult Education from N.C. State.
Valley Breeze

Hearthside House to host mourning and paranormal exhibits

LINCOLN – Explore death, mourning and the afterlife at Hearthside House Museum, 677 Great Road. Hearthside will present the Gone But Not Forgotten exhibit on Oct. 16, 23, 24 and 30; the drive-in movie “Ghost” on Nov. 6, and a History of the Paranormal Exhibit and Investigations on Nov. 12-14. The topics of death and mourning in the 19th century are featured during Hearthside House Museum’s annual exhibit, Gone But Not Forgotten, when this majestic stone mansion gets draped in black and the “household” experiences what a family went through when a loved one passed away and the numerous superstitions they believed in, all to make the journey for the deceased a successful one. It was also during the Victorian times that a strong belief in communicating with the other side became popular. This year, Hearthside’s exhibit will go full circle with a look at death, mourning and the afterlife through two exhibits: “Gone But Not Forgotten” during October, and as host of a traveling exhibit, “History of the Paranormal” in November.
starlocalmedia.com

Community profile: Rev. Jessica Wright

Rev. Jessica Wright is the associate pastor of First United Methodist Church Allen, a post she accepted after a stint at a church in Denton. I didn’t grow up going to church. When I did go with friends, I never saw a clergywoman. I never knew this was something I could do until I moved to Texas in 2002 and got an admin job at First United Methodist Church in Denton. There I witnessed the powerful ministry of women. It was like seeing a door that I had never seen before. I couldn’t go somewhere I didn’t know existed.
