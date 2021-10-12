CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker Promises He’s ‘Not Pretending’ to Be Outraged Over Vax Mandates: ‘It’s Real!’

By Justin Baragona
Daily Beast
 10 days ago

Fox News star Tucker Carlson says he’s “not pretending at all” to be against vaccine mandates in a craven pursuit for “prestige or ratings,” insisting that his outrage is indeed “real.”. In recent months, and especially since President Joe Biden issued a series of vaccine requirements, Fox News hosts...

