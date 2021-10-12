CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man killed in two-car crash in Walworth County; another arrested

By Gazette staff
One person died in a car crash on Highway 12 in the town of La Grange on Saturday and another was arrested on a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, according to a Walworth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The county communications center received a report of a reckless driver on Highway 12 in the town of Sugar Creek who, according to the 911 caller, struck another car before crashing into a sign and reentering the roadway, the sheriff’s office said.

The caller followed the vehicle and witnessed it strike an oncoming car on Highway 12 west of County H at 11:32 p.m., according to the release.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found an unconscious man in one car but could not free him because of the damage to the car and a fire that started in the engine compartment, according to the release.

Police found the suspect vehicle in a ditch. Timothy M. Creiglow, 33, of rural Elkhorn was identified as the driver, police said, and he suffered significant injuries in the crash and was arrested and flown from the scene to an area hospital. Creiglow’s bond was set at $150,000 in Walworth County Court.

Other responding agencies included the La Grange Fire Department, the Whitewater Fire Department, the Walworth County Medical Examiner, Flight for Life and Mercyhealth’s MD1 vehicle.

