Indigenous Peoples Day marked with celebrations, protests

By FELICIA FONSECA - Associated Press
 10 days ago

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Indigenous people across the United States marked Monday with...

TheConversationAU

Indigenous people cannot be aliens in their own land. Why challenging this fact (again) is so concerning

Last year, we wrote an overview of the High Court decision in Love, Thoms v Commonwealth. The case concerned whether the Commonwealth had the power to deport two Aboriginal men who were born overseas. Neither man was an Australian citizen under Commonwealth law. If the men were deemed “aliens”, then the Commonwealth could validly deport them. This raised the question of whether it was possible for an Aboriginal person to be an alien in their own land. This question is important because if the men were not “aliens”, the Commonwealth could not deport them, even if they were not citizens. ...
AUSTRALIA
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
CBS Minnesota

Amid Missionary Hostage Crisis, Minnesotan From Port-Au-Prince Wishes ‘Haiti Would Get The Help They Need’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The future is still unclear for 17 missionaries with an Ohio religious group being held hostage in Haiti. The group includes 16 United States citizens, five of whom are children. The Christian group says a notorious Haitian gang is to blame. It is the latest in ongoing turmoil in the Caribbean country. It’s chaos that many Minnesotans are watching closely, hoping more can be done to stop it. A WCCO camera captured a thrilled 9-year-old in 2010, when Patrice Shelton arrived at her new Minnesota home. She survived a catastrophic earthquake in her Port-au-Prince orphanage, alongside her younger brother,...
SOCIETY
Person
Christopher Columbus
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Haitian migrants found abandoned in a shipping container: report

​More than 100 Haitian migrants were rescued by police after being abandoned inside a shipping container on the side of the road in Guatemala — part of a continuous flow of people trying to enter the US illegally, according to a report. ​. Police investigated after locals reported hearing screams...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

US vows to help free hostages in Haiti after ransom demand

The United States on Tuesday vowed to do all in its power to free US and Canadian missionaries taken hostage in Haiti, after kidnappers demanded $1 million for each of the group of 17. A gang known as 400 Mawozo has been identified as behind the kidnapping of the group, which includes five children, on Saturday. "We have in the administration been relentlessly focused on this," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a news conference on a visit to Ecuador, saying an FBI team was involved. "We will do everything we can to help resolve the situation."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Mexico finds nearly 2,000 irregular migrants in one day

MEXICO CITY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Mexico identified in one day nearly 2,000 migrants in the country irregularly, the government said on Saturday. Control operations by the National Migration Institute (INM)on Friday turned up 1,957 migrants from different countries, the government statement said. The majority, 532 migrants, were identified in...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Two dead, 450 arrested in Chile protest violence

Two people died, 56 were injured and 450 arrested as clashes broke out in Chile during mass street protests to mark the second anniversary of a social uprising, police said on Tuesday. Monday's demonstrations throughout the country were to mark the October 2019 protests that sparked political change in the country and led to the start of a process to re-write the Pinochet dictatorship-era constitution. A man was killed by gunfire during an attempted robbery of a shop in Santiago on Monday while a woman died after falling from a motorcycle, also in the capital. Most disturbances on Monday took place in Santiago where vandals set up street barricades, attacked a police station, and looted shops and public buildings, a police report said.
PROTESTS
AFP

Killing of Greek LGBTQ activist was 'hate crime', family says

The brutal killing of a prominent Greek-American HIV activist in Athens three years ago was a "hate crime", the victim's family said Wednesday as six defendants went on trial in what the LGBTQ community considers an important case for gay rights in the country. The defendants, who include two police officers, face up to 10 years in prison if convicted over the fatal beating of 33-year-old Zacharias Kostopoulos on September 21, 2018 in central Athens. Proceedings were initially delayed after one of the defendants -- the owner of a jewellery store -- failed to turn up, and in the presence of more than 40 witnesses who will be called by the prosecution during the trial, a judicial source told AFP. Kostopoulos, who went by his artistic name "Zak / Zackie Oh", was an HIV-positive drag queen and advocate for the rights of the LGBTQ community and HIV-positive people when he died in a rundown part of the Greek capital at the age of 33.
SOCIETY
Trumann Democrat

Across Africa, major churches strongly oppose LGBTQ rights

In Ghana, home to a diverse array of religions, leaders of major churches have united in denouncing homosexuality as a “perversion” and endorsing legislation that would, if enacted, impose some of the harshest anti-LGBTQ policies in Africa. In Nigeria, the umbrella body for Christian churches depicts same-sex relationships as an...
RELIGION
AFP

43 countries call on China to respect Uyghur rights

Forty-three countries have called on China to "ensure full respect for the rule of law" for the Muslim Uyghur community in Xinjiang, in a statement read at the United Nations on Thursday that sparked outrage from Beijing. The declaration, signed by the United States as well as several European and Asian member states and others, accused China of a litany of human rights violations against the Uyghurs, including torture, forced sterilization and forced disappearances. "We call on China to allow immediate, meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang for independent observers, including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and her office," the countries said in a joint statement, read at the United Nations by France. "We are particularly concerned about the situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region," the statement continued, citing "credible" reports that "indicate the existence of a large network of 'political reeducation' camps where over a million people have been arbitrarily detained."
FOREIGN POLICY
Trumann Democrat

Beirut clash fires up sectarian anger in echo of civil war

BEIRUT (AP) — He was only a year old when his panicked father picked him up and they fled with his mother from the gunfire rattling their neighborhood. It was the day Lebanon’s civil war started 46 years ago. His family’s apartment building in Beirut was on the frontline. Now...
WORLD

