Matt Amodio earns place in Jeopardy! history

By WROC Staff
 10 days ago

After 38 record breaking wins, Matt Amodio’s Jeopardy! run has come to an end.

An actor from Florida by the name of Jonathan Fisher emerged victorious Monday evening. He came out on top by only a small margin.

Matt Amodio’s new chapter in history-making ‘Jeopardy!′ run

Fisher landed on the two Daily Doubles in the Double Jeopardy! round, which put him at an advantage. Fisher and the other contestant also answered the Final Jeopardy! clue correctly, while Amodio did not.

Amodio finished his streak in the number two spot on the all-time consecutive wins list. His over $1,518,000 in cash winnings landed him the number three spot on the all-time non-tournament cash winnings list.

Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik to host Jeopardy! through end of year

Amodio will return for the next Tournament of Champions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

