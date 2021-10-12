H.S. roundup: Old Lyme girls cruise to soccer win over Westbrook

Old Lyme — Steph Mauro's unassisted goal just 15 seconds into the second half broke open a close match and lifted unbeaten Old Lyme to a 5-0 victory over Westbrook in a Shoreline Conference girls' soccer game on Monday.

Alexis Fenton and Kate Walsh each had a goal and an assist to pace the Wildcats (6-0-4, 5-0-4) while Callie Bass and Zoe Eastman-Grossell scored one goal apiece, Livie Bass and Kanon Oharu each added assists and goalie Olivia Kelly earned the shutout with four saves.

Boys' soccer

• Jose Hernandez scored four goals, one on a penalty kick, and also had an assist during New London's 8-1 nonleague win over Amistad. Flavio Alvarado and Dooby Robert each added one goal and one assist for the Whalers (7-2), while Andy Suarez and Mustafo Jemmo scored on goal apiece and Niko Churis had an assist.

• Sam Blumberger scored three goals while Keegan Appleby added a goal and three assists during Bacon Academy's 8-0 nonleague win over Haddam-Killingworth. Aidan Zimmitti, Colby Butterfield, Alex Pulse and Ryan Claffey each added a goal, Aidan McLoughlin, Nico Matteucci and Sam Melino had assists, and goalie Evan St. Louis made three saves for the Bobcats (7-4).

• Liam Cook scored one goal and assisted on the second in Montville's 2-0 win over St. Bernard. Colby Cowan also scored a goal and hoalie Adonis Santiago earned the shutout with five saves for the Indians (6-2-1) while Nathan Belchik stopped 15 shots for the Saints (6-2-1).

H.S. volleyball

• Hale-Ray snapped Old Lyme's three-match winning streak with a 3-1 win in the Shoreline Conference. Game scores were 25-19, 25-20, 13-25 and 25-16. Melanie Warren had seven kills and 22 digs for the Wildcats (8-5, 7-5) while Jamie Bucior added four aces and five kills and Liszt Duddy had 10 assists.

• Lavinia Hutchins had three blocks and 14 kills to highlight Ledyard's 25-16, 25-22 and 25-21 win over Norwich Free Academy. Grace Haydash added seven kills, Bryleigh Johnson 14 digs and Mmekom Inyang 12 kills for the Colonels (10-3), while Alba Rodriguez had one kills, eight digs and four service points for NFA (2-7), Nicole Rios-Ceron had one kills, 17 digs and eight service points, and Nicole Plecanhad 14 assists, two kills and eight digs.