H.S. roundup: Old Lyme girls cruise to soccer win over Westbrook

By Day Staff Reports
 10 days ago

Old Lyme — Steph Mauro's unassisted goal just 15 seconds into the second half broke open a close match and lifted unbeaten Old Lyme to a 5-0 victory over Westbrook in a Shoreline Conference girls' soccer game on Monday.

Alexis Fenton and Kate Walsh each had a goal and an assist to pace the Wildcats (6-0-4, 5-0-4) while Callie Bass and Zoe Eastman-Grossell scored one goal apiece, Livie Bass and Kanon Oharu each added assists and goalie Olivia Kelly earned the shutout with four saves.

Boys' soccer

• Jose Hernandez scored four goals, one on a penalty kick, and also had an assist during New London's 8-1 nonleague win over Amistad. Flavio Alvarado and Dooby Robert each added one goal and one assist for the Whalers (7-2), while Andy Suarez and Mustafo Jemmo scored on goal apiece and Niko Churis had an assist.

• Sam Blumberger scored three goals while Keegan Appleby added a goal and three assists during Bacon Academy's 8-0 nonleague win over Haddam-Killingworth. Aidan Zimmitti, Colby Butterfield, Alex Pulse and Ryan Claffey each added a goal, Aidan McLoughlin, Nico Matteucci and Sam Melino had assists, and goalie Evan St. Louis made three saves for the Bobcats (7-4).

• Liam Cook scored one goal and assisted on the second in Montville's 2-0 win over St. Bernard. Colby Cowan also scored a goal and hoalie Adonis Santiago earned the shutout with five saves for the Indians (6-2-1) while Nathan Belchik stopped 15 shots for the Saints (6-2-1).

H.S. volleyball

• Hale-Ray snapped Old Lyme's three-match winning streak with a 3-1 win in the Shoreline Conference. Game scores were 25-19, 25-20, 13-25 and 25-16. Melanie Warren had seven kills and 22 digs for the Wildcats (8-5, 7-5) while Jamie Bucior added four aces and five kills and Liszt Duddy had 10 assists.

• Lavinia Hutchins had three blocks and 14 kills to highlight Ledyard's 25-16, 25-22 and 25-21 win over Norwich Free Academy. Grace Haydash added seven kills, Bryleigh Johnson 14 digs and Mmekom Inyang 12 kills for the Colonels (10-3), while Alba Rodriguez had one kills, eight digs and four service points for NFA (2-7), Nicole Rios-Ceron had one kills, 17 digs and eight service points, and Nicole Plecanhad 14 assists, two kills and eight digs.

Local roundup: CGA sweeps Conn College in volleyball

New London — Coast Guard Academy won three competitive games to sweep Connecticut College in a volleyball match on Thursday night. Game scores were 28-26, 25-23, and 25-20. Amanda Dake led the Bears (13-6) with 14 kills, 11 digs, and three aces while Sophia Galdamez added 11 kills, nine digs and two blocks, Kaela France had 18 digs and Noelle Tursky finished with 34 assists and 10 digs.
