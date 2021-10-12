CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'No Time To Die' Wastes No Time Topping US Box Office

By AFP News
International Business Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article"No Time to Die," the latest installment in the James Bond movie franchise, shot straight to number one in North America's box office on its opening weekend, netting $55.5 million, according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations. The United Artists film, the last to feature Daniel Craig as 007, sees...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘John Wick’ Starz Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ Casts Colin Woodell in Lead Role

The “John Wick” prequel series at Starz, “The Continental,” has cast Colin Woodell in the lead role, Variety has learned. Woodell will star as a young Winston Scott, the character played in the film franchise by Ian McShane. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the titular hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the iconic hotel, which serves as the meeting point for...
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

The Batman Teaser Brings a Warning Ahead of New Trailer Debut at DC Fandome This Weekend

Today DC released a new tease for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie The Batman ahead of the new trailer dropping at this weekend's DC FanDome event. The teaser lives up to that name as it is very short, but it does give an ominous sense of darkness that we have been promised from this latest iteration of the Dark Knight, and features a solitary Bat Signal being projected in deep red into the sky, while announcing the trailer's imminent arrival on October 16th and comes with the phrase, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," which is said by Robert Pattinson in full Batman voice.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

No Time to Die Preview Night Box Office Breaks James Bond Record

Having already broken box office record across the world, No Time to Die has kicked off its U.S. debut by continuing the trend. The latest Bond movie, and Daniel Craig's last, opened on Thursday for previews and took a massive $6.3 million, making it the biggest domestic opening night for a James Bond title in the near 60 year history of the franchise. No Time to Die's numbers came in 19% higher than Spectre from 2015, which pulled in $5.25 million on its opening night, while Skyfall took $4.6 million. All in all, it's the farewell to the series that anyone and everyone involved will be happy with, especially Craig who departs with a certain Bond blockbuster as his parting shot.
MOVIES
Register Citizen

Box Office: 'No Time to Die' Opens to $6.3 Million in Thursday Previews, Best for a Bond Movie

Audiences are showing up in force to send Daniel Craig off in style. MGM’s “No Time to Die,” which marks the actor’s last stint as James Bond, opened to $6.3 million in Thursday previews, the best for a Bond film. The previous record for a 007 opening night was “Spectre’s” $5.3 million in 2015, and before that “Skyfall” made $4.6 million from advance showings.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Fleming
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Tom Hardy
imdb.com

It Is--Finally-- ‘No Time To Die’ At The Box Office As James Bond Returns To The Big Screen

007 is back on the big screen this weekend after a six-year gap, returning just as the box office is heating up again. Can No Time To Die top Skyfall as the series’ top opener with $88.4 million? A week ago we would have said “No way,” but after Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s expectations-smashing $90 million debut last weekend, the game has changed. The general thinking through the summer was that the current slate of blockbuster sequels didn’t stand a chance of living up to their predecessors at the box office. Black Widow and F9: The Fast Saga were both smashes when you factor in the lowered expectations of the pandemic, but take away that variable and they look like box office disappointments compared to other films in their franchises. With Venom 2 beating out the original and becoming the year’s top opener, as well as leading what.
MOVIES
northwestgeorgianews.com

‘No Time to Die’ meets domestic box office expectations, continues to kill it overseas

LOS ANGELES — “No Time to Die” has given “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” almost no time to bask in its record-breaking theatrical debut, unseating the Marvel blockbuster atop the domestic box office with a solid $56 million opening, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. Distributed domestically by United...
MOVIES
NewsTimes

Box Office: 'No Time to Die' Debuts Slightly Behind Expectations With $56 Million

“No Time to Die,” the latest installment in the James Bond franchise, debuted to $56 million from 4,407 theaters at the domestic box office, a result that falls somewhat short of expectations and signals that even one of the most storied brands in film history is still being forced to contend with a moviegoing landscape that has been dramatically altered by the pandemic.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#Exhibitor Relations#The United Artists#Chinese#Asian
punchdrunkcritics.com

Box Office: ‘No Time To Die’ Spies $56M Stateside, $300M Worldwide

When it comes to James Bond, the global numbers were always going to be what counted most, which is a good thing for Daniel Craig’s swan song, No Time to Die. The oft-delayed film opened with $56M domestically to top the charts, easily beating the second weekend of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Even so, the number is below the $90M heights of Skyfall in 2012, and the $70M of Spectre in 2015. But, obviously, the situations are vastly different. Most importantly, the final run as 007 for Craig has hit $313M worldwide, and that’s without having opened in China.
MOVIES
Variety

Emily Blunt in Talks to Star in Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie ‘Oppenheimer’

Emily Blunt is in talks to star in Universal’s “Oppenheimer,” an upcoming World War II movie from director Christopher Nolan. Though nothing is official, the casting would reunite Blunt with her “A Quiet Place Part II” co-star Cillian Murphy, who will portray the title role of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film about the development of the atomic bomb. Blunt is expected to play the wife of Oppenheimer, the American physicist who was pivotal in the Manhattan Project. Universal Pictures and reps for Blunt didn’t respond to request for comment. Murphy and Nolan have worked together on several films, including “Batman Begins,” “Inception” and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘No Time to Die’ Opens to $56M Domestically, Crosses $300M Globally

No Time to Die reported for duty at the North American box office with an estimated opening of $56 million as Hollywood attempts to recover from the COVID-19 crisis and lure older adults back to theaters. The James Bond event pic — starring Daniel Craig in his final turn as 007 — had no trouble coming in No. 1 ahead of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which earned $32 million in its second outing after opening to a pandemic-best $90 million last weekend. Nevertheless, No Time to Die had hoped to cross $60 million in its domestic launch for MGM and...
MOVIES
Collider

'No Time to Die' Leads Saturday Box Office With $60 Million Domestic Opening

It looks like No Time to Die, star Daniel Craig’s last film as the iconic British spy James Bond, wasn't blessed with a bump in box office numbers you'd normally associate with a closing chapter. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die made $23.3 million on Friday, including $6.3 million in Thursday previews, and is estimated to open at $60 million in its opening weekend at the U.S. box office. The film has netted over $100 million from international territories already.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on October 18

It's time to stop peering into other people's windows to see what they're watching on Netflix. If you want to know which movies are popular, just check out Netflix's Top 10 list of movies. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Monday, Oct. 18 adds four new movies over the weekend, two of them new, one for the kids, and one of them we probably wish we never saw. At No. 1 is the Dutch World War II movie The Forgotten Battle, following the Battle of the Scheldt in 1944, which knocks the elderly bank robber film Going in Style from first to second. Making its debut at No. 7 is Scary Movie 4, just in time for some incredibly mediocre Halloween-appropriate comedy. And bringing up the rear, but worth a watch, is the Norwegian dark comedy The Trip, about a couple going through a pretty bad breakup.
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

This Week on The Boxoffice Podcast: No Time to Die Conquers the UK & International Box Office; Did James Bond Disappoint in its US Debut?

In this week’s episode of The Boxoffice Podcast, co-hosts Russ Fischer, Daniel Loria, Rebecca Pahle, and Shawn Robbins analyze the opening weekend figures of Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond, No Time to Die. Did the latest Bond film fulfill expectations at the box office in the United States after its long-awaited debut? Despite the first consecutive $100M+ weekends at the domestic box office since February 2020, the team questions if No Time to Die’s $55 million opening weekend could be considered disappointing.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Why ‘No Time to Die’ Box Office Could Skyfall Despite Strong Reviews

Bond must continue to draw reluctant older audiences while competing with ”Venom“ and ”Halloween Kills“ for younger ones. While MGM’s “No Time to Die” has performed strongly at the box office overseas, Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film faces a big challenge in the United States this weekend amid an increasingly crowded marketplace and the ongoing unwillingness of older moviegoers to come to theaters.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Chameleon Street’: Wendell B. Harris on His Long-‘Suppressed’ Sundance Winner and His Lost Hollywood Years

When Wendell B. Harris Jr. made his first — and, even three decades on, still only — film, “Chameleon Street,” he offered up a scrappy and brilliant debut venture. Based on the incredible true story of Black con artist William Douglas Street, Jr., a man of high intelligence but little formal education, the film follows its genius con man (played by Harris himself) as he sneaks into Yale, pretends to be a French foreign-exchange student, lands a job with “Time,” works as a lawyer, and even performs a stunning number of operations as a surgeon, before eventually being caught. A witty and...
MOVIES
Variety

‘John Wick’ Starz Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ Adds Five to Cast, Including ‘Vida’ Alum Mishel Prada

The “John Wick” prequel series at Starz, “The Continental,” is rounding out its main cast with five new additions. Mishel Prada (“Vida”) will play KD; Hubert Point Du-Jour (“Blindspot,” “Madame Secretary”) will play Miles; Jessica Allain (“The Laundromat,” “Thriller”) has been cast as Lou; Nhung Kate (“Swapping Fate,” “The Better Man”) has been cast as Yen; and Ben Robson (“Animal Kingdom,” “Vikings”) has been cast as Frankie. The five join previously announced series lead Colin Woodell as well as cast member Mel Gibson. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the titular hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of Winston Scott (Woodell), who...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy