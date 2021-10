The Porsche brand exudes sophistication, class, and most importantly, quality, but even this top German manufacturer is fallible. The company's first-ever electric vehicle, the Porsche Taycan has been recalled in the US, and not only a handful. Porsche is recalling 11,827 Taycan EVs sold in the United States for the 2020 and 2021 model years, which is basically all of them. Taycan owners can rest easy, however, as this isn't a serious recall. According to the NHTSA, the recall was issued due to "incorrect activation of hazard lights". It seems that the Taycan likes to throw its hazards on even in non-emergency situations.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO