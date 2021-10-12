CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht soars, other Asian currencies slip

 10 days ago

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT. Currency Latest Previou Pct bid s day Move Japan yen 113.350 113.3 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.356 1.3549 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 28.105 28.046 -0.21 Korean won 1199.300 1194.6 -0.39 Baht 33.490 33.86 +1.10 Peso 50.845 50.83 -0.03 Rupiah 14205.000 14205 0.00 Rupee 75.355 75.355 0.00 Ringgit 4.169 4.168 -0.02 Yuan 6.454 6.4513 -0.04 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest End Pct bid 2020 Move Japan yen 113.350 103.24 -8.92 Sing dlr 1.356 1.3209 -2.57 Taiwan dlr 28.105 28.483 +1.34 Korean won 1199.300 1086.20 -9.43 Baht 33.490 29.96 -10.54 Peso 50.845 48.01 -5.58 Rupiah 14205.000 14040 -1.16 Rupee 75.355 73.07 -3.04 Ringgit 4.169 4.0400 -3.09 Yuan 6.454 6.5283 +1.15 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Reuters

Reuters

