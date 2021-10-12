CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘No organs were missing,’ Mother of Jelani Day clarifies Chicago Sun-Times report

By Demetrios Sanders
WGN News
WGN News
 10 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A report in the Chicago Sun-Times revealed graphic details about the condition of Jelani Day’s body.

In September, Day’s body was found in the Illinois River in Peru before it was identified nearly three weeks later.

On Monday, Carmen Bolden-Day, Jelani’s mother, clarified some of what was revealed in that report by the Chicago Sun-Times. In the article, according to Day’s family and their attorney Hallie Bezner, Day’s body was found without eyeballs.

The Sun-Times also stated the family’s private forensic pathologist could not find a brain or other organs, including Day’s liver or spleen. Bezner said the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office’s pathology report explained that the organs were “completely liquefied.”

The report by the Chicago Sun-Times received lots of social media reactions, with many people calling for justice and some questioning exactly what happened to Day.

In response to those concerns, Day’s mother said this in a statement:

“No organs were missing. I do not want to stray off from the facts. There were contradicting facts from the first preliminary autopsy compared to the second independent autopsy, but this is not a case of organ harvesting. However, my son did not put himself in a river. My son was murdered and my goal and purpose are to find out what happened and hold those responsible accountable.”

Carmen Bolden-Day

WMBD tried to contact the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office about the Sun-Times report and has not heard back.

Bloomington Police said the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to lead the investigation into Jelani’s death, which they said is ongoing.

WMBD also reached out to Jelani’s mother for further comment and is waiting to hear back.

