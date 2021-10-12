CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leonia, NJ

Leonia over Bergen Charter - Boys soccer recap

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hasung Jun, Kenny Arias and Ryan Oliveria provided the goals as Leonia won, 3-1, over Bergen Charter in...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

No. 7 Kearny over Hoboken - Boys soccer - Hudson semifinals

Alejandro Alvarado scored three goals as top-seeded Kearny, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to an 8-0 victory over fifth-seeded Hoboken in the Hudson County Tournament semifinals in Kearny. Aiden Mansilla had two goals with an assist and Johan Baez added a goal and two assists for Kearny...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

North Bergen over Bayonne - Girls soccer - Hudson County semifinals

Vivienne Calle scored two goals, lifting third-seeded North Bergen to a 2-1 victory over second-seeded Bayonne in the Hudson County Tournament semifinals in Bayonne. Marlene Segarra and Tatiana Nunez had assists for North Bergen (11-3), which has won five games in a row. Douua Belfka made 10 saves and Xenia Benitez had one as North Bergen successfully avenged two regular season losses to Bayonne.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Monroe nips Metuchen in OT - GMC Tournament 1st rd.

Senior Jared Krasnove scored in overtime to help lead fourth-seeded Monroe past 13th-seeded Metuchen in the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference tournament in Monroe Township. Monroe will now host fifth-seeded Edison in the quarterfinal stage on Saturday. Senior Pratham Mahesh got the assist on Krasnove’s 10th goal of...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Sports
Hackensack, NJ
Sports
City
Hackensack, NJ
City
Leonia, NJ
NJ.com

No. 11 Westfield over Union - Boys soccer recap

Matias Arbelaez’s goal in the 32nd minute proved to be the difference as Westfield, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Union, 1-0, in Westfield. Alfonso Ferrara assisted on the goal for Westfield (10-3-1) and Ryan Friedberg made four saves to earn the shutout. Jake Sa stopped 10 shots...
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: North Brunswick tops J.P. Stevens - GMC Tournament 1st rd.

Third-seeded North Brunswick overpowered 14th-seeded J.P. Stevens in the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference tournament in North Brunswick. North Brunswick will next host 11th-seeded Middlesex in the quarterfinal stage on Saturday. Antonio Botello, Aashray Shetty and Hayden McCarthy each scored for North Brunswick (13-2-2). Alberto Botello, Ashley Metellus...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Matos
NJ.com

Princeton over Princeton Day- Boys soccer recap- Mercer County quarterfinal

Nicola Carusone scored twice to lift third-seeded Princeton to a 3-1 win over 14th-seeded Princeton Day in the quarterfinals of the Mercer County Tournament in Princeton. Richard Wegmann added a goal and an assist for Princeton (9-2-2), which advanced to Saturday’s semifinals where it will take on the winner of sixth-seed Steinert and 11th-seed Allentown. Milan Shah scored the lone goal for Princeton Day (7-10).
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Peña scores twice to lead Lodi past Glen Rock

Senior Alejandro Peña reached 13 goals for the season after scoring twice to help lift Lodi to a 2-1 win over Glen Rock in Glen Rock. Junior Owen Neubart gave Glen Rock (8-8-1) the lead in the first half before Peña equalized for Lodi (10-5) with an assist from sophomore Daniel Fonseca.
LODI, NJ
NJ.com

Hun tops Lawrence in Mercer County Tourney - Boys soccer recap

William Zeng, John Balian and Conor Frykholm all knocked in goals to help eighth-seeded Hun beat ninth-seeded Lawrence, 3-0 in the first round of the Mercer County Tournament in Princeton. Hun (9-4) outshot Lawrence 15-8. Joaquin Pares, Osman Bayazitoglu and Massamiliano Verduci all assisted as well. Lawrence is now 8-7-1.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Bergen Charter Boys#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Middle Township ties Our Lady of Mercy- Girls soccer recap

Olivia Sgrignioli’s second-half goal helped Middle Township earn a 1-1 tie with Our Lady of Mercy in Middle Township. Gianna Patitucci gave Our Lady of Mercy (6-5-2) the lead in the second half, before Sgrignioli tied it up. Brianna Robinson made six saves for Middle Township (12-2-1), while Elizabeth Giamboy made eight saves for Our Lady of Mercy.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Kearny girls soccer ready to remind everyone who runs Hudson County

If anyone forgot the last few months, Hudson County belongs to Kearny. The Kardinals decided to take on an independent schedule this year and only played two Hudson County teams in the regular season, besting both Bayonne and North Bergen. Now that the county tournament has started up though, Kearny is ready to remind everyone who’s boss.
KEARNY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Speedy McCullum sparks Newark Central football past Hoboken, 22-20

Mark Ingram knew he was taking over a struggling program when he accepted the Newark Central reins two weeks ago after the sudden resignation of head coach Julius Montford. The struggles for his inexperienced team may not last very long, however, because Ingram has an impressive arsenal of weapons at his disposal which simply need some seasoning.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Pennington tops West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Mercer County Tournament 1st rd.

Sophomore Morgan Kotch registered a hat trick and junior Leah Reichert added two goals as top-seeded Pennington overpowered 16th-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro South 7-0 in the first round of the Mercer County tournament in Pennington. Pennington will next host either eighth-seeded Allentown or ninth-seeded Robbinsville in the quarterfinal stage on Saturday.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Edison over Calvary Christian - Boys soccer - GMC Tournament first round

Jon Antonio’s two goals and an assist helped power fifth-seeded Edison to a 5-0 victory over 12th-seeded Calvary Christian in the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in Edison. Talha Malik, Jayvin Balbuena and Sudays Ahmed each scored a goal for Edison (12-3-1), which plays fourth-seeded Monroe in...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
162K+
Followers
78K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy